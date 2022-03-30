‘Partisan football’: Second retiring Coalition senator lashes government

Retiring senator Sam McMahon says the alleged bullying confronted by Kimberley Kitching was not confined to Labor and shouldn’t be used as a partisan soccer.

The Northern Territory senator, who not too long ago resigned from the Country Liberal Party when she misplaced her preselection battle, mentioned she was haunted by the demise of the late Labor senator, saying the allegedly bullied Ms Kitching “could’ve easily been me”.

Coalition senator Sam McMahon throughout her valedictory speech on Wednesday. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

She additionally turned the second Coalition-linked senator to ship a veiled spray to the federal government throughout their farewell speech in as many days, following fiery feedback by Liberal Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.

“This alleged behaviour towards Kimberley Kitching should not become a partisan football … for it is not constrained to any one side of politics,” Senator McMahon mentioned.