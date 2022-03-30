‘Partisan football’: Second retiring Coalition senator lashes government
Retiring senator Sam McMahon says the alleged bullying confronted by Kimberley Kitching was not confined to Labor and shouldn’t be used as a partisan soccer.
The Northern Territory senator, who not too long ago resigned from the Country Liberal Party when she misplaced her preselection battle, mentioned she was haunted by the demise of the late Labor senator, saying the allegedly bullied Ms Kitching “could’ve easily been me”.
She additionally turned the second Coalition-linked senator to ship a veiled spray to the federal government throughout their farewell speech in as many days, following fiery feedback by Liberal Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.
“This alleged behaviour towards Kimberley Kitching should not become a partisan football … for it is not constrained to any one side of politics,” Senator McMahon mentioned.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has labelled Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese “gutless” for not agreeing to an inquiry amid claims Ms Kitching, who died of a coronary heart assault earlier this month, had been bullied by celebration colleagues.
Speaking beneath parliamentary privilege, Senator McMahon mentioned her determination to resign was as a consequence of a former employees member – who she mentioned “terrorised my office” – “and the party’s decision to place him in office on the essential council,” which she mentioned left her searching for skilled assist.
Her speech adopted that of Senator Fierravanti-Wells, who on Monday described the celebration as having its personal “mean girls” tradition, an accusation levelled on the Labor Party.
Senator Fierravanti-Wells went on to take purpose on the Prime Minister in a speech on Tuesday evening, describing him as a bully and an autocrat, who has no ethical compass.
Senator McMahon mentioned she had skilled “victim blaming” from a feminine colleague: “It seems it’s not a man thing, a faction thing, or a party thing, but it certainly can be a political thing.”