“Partnership Rooted In Shared Responsibility”: US Greets India On Republic Day

“We join India, the world’s largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, White House said.

Washington:

The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, the White House said on Tuesday as it greeted the people of India on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Republic Day.

“We be a part of India, the world’s largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India’s Constitution,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

“As President (Joe) Biden stated when India’s Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House final September, the connection between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, nearer and tighter, and it could possibly profit the entire world,” she said.

“Our partnership is rooted in our shared duty to uphold democratic values,” Ms. Psaki said in response to a question.

In a tweet, the US State Department’s South and Central Asia Bureau said: “Happy 73rd Republic Day India! As tens of millions of Indians rejoice their vibrant Constitution right now, we’re reminded of our nations’ shared democratic values and the energy of the US-India strategic partnership.” Congressman Eric Swalwell congratulated India and Indian Americans on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

“India and the United States make up the world’s oldest and the world’s largest democracies. And our shared partnership, a perception in democracy, the rule of legislation, humanity, charity and ensuring that human rights are carried out not simply in our personal international locations however throughout the globe is what makes our partnership so particular,” she stated.

Indian Americans throughout the nation have made particular preparations for celebrating India’s Republic Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian embassy right here is scheduled to rejoice the event just about with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurling the nationwide flag within the presence of a small group of individuals.