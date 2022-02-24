Parts Of Massachusetts To Get Up To A Foot Of Snow Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — We simply had considered one of our warmest February days in recorded historical past in Boston, how can we now be speaking about plowable snowfall?

Let me current this proof: In the case of Spring Fever vs. Old Man Winter, there may be priority for such an prevalence. I first take you again to February of 2018. On the twenty first, Boston hit a document of 72 levels; it was, in truth, the second warmest February day ever recorded in Boston. The very subsequent day, a half-inch of snow fell in Boston. OK, OK, I hear you; that was a minor case.

How about this one: April Fools, 1997. Boston soared to 63 levels on March 30, after which, the next two days, greater than 2 ft of snow!

Thankfully, we aren’t speaking about something resembling the April Fools Storm on Friday. But some of us who touched 70 Wednesday (I’m taking a look at you, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire) will seemingly see near a foot of snow simply 48 hours later. That places Mark Twain’s “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes” phrase to disgrace. This is extra like, “If you don’t like the current season, just wait a minute.”

OK, let’s get to the main points.

A Winter Storm Watch is in impact beginning at midnight and continues till late Friday for southeast Massachusetts (besides Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket) for heavy blended precipitation. Travel will turn into troublesome, particularly throughout the Friday morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in impact beginning at midnight for the rest of the state into New Hampshire and Vermont for heavy snowfall.

We are nonetheless wrangling with the placement and motion of a mixture/sleet line. As now we have been saying all alongside, these north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, and extra so north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, have a superb opportunity of seeing all snow. The farther south of the Pike you reside, the higher the prospect that you simply get into different precipitation varieties and decrease snowfall totals.

FRIDAY TIMELINE

Midnight-2 a.m.: First flurries begin to fall. Nothing severe simply but.

2-5 a.m.: The regular stuff strikes in, and the storm formally begins. Most roads must be whitened by 5 a.m.; circumstances going downhill.

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: The most important a part of the storm. Heaviest precipitation, majority of the snow accumulation. This might be a kind of “front-end thumps.” Basically, nearly all of the snow all is available in about six to eight hours on the entrance finish of the storm. By 1 p.m., the blending line will make its farthest northward push. My greatest guess proper now’s as much as in regards to the Pike. Snow adjustments to sleet after which rain over Cape Cod and the Islands throughout Friday morning, with rain coming as far north as about Plymouth. From Plymouth north to about Boston, you’ll change from snow to sleet.

1-5 p.m.: The greatest dynamics raise to the north. Thus, throughout the afternoon, many of the motion is up in New Hampshire and Maine. It will proceed to snow in most areas north of the Pike however not with practically the identical depth because the morning. The snow will even have a more durable time accumulating within the afternoon. South of the Pike, there could also be a dry slot of types, with not a lot happening.

After 5p.m.: Just some scattered snow flurries/showers, not a lot of consequence left. Clean up time!

SNOW AMOUNTS

The “jackpot zone” from this storm might be north of Boston, the place we’re forecasting 8-to-12 inches. This space extends from central and southern New Hampshire down by way of a big portion of Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties. Expect a wetter/heavier kind of snow near the coast. While we don’t anticipate an enormous fluff issue with this storm, the farther inland (north and west) you reside, the lighter (in weight) the snow might be.

Along the Pike (together with Boston), down by way of about Providence and Plymouth, we’re forecasting 4″-to-8” as a consequence of a better risk of blending and a heavier/wetter snowfall.

For the South Coast and higher Cape, solely about 2″-to-4” of snow with numerous mixing.

Finally, the outer Cape and Islands get only a coating to some inches – a bit at the start and a bit on the tail finish.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Nothing vastly noteworthy within the fast pipeline after the storm passes. Generally, it will likely be colder than common by way of early subsequent week, and it seems extra of a “zonal” circulate for some time, which means a low probability of any main storms within the quick time period.

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.