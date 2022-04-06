‘Party political’ government ads breached regulations: Auditor-General

The Victorian Auditor-General has discovered the Andrews authorities used tens of millions of taxpayer {dollars} to run celebration political commercials that might have influenced voters, in breach of laws.

Government campaigns are required to be within the public curiosity and haven’t any political content material, beneath laws handed in 2017 to higher regulate not less than $80 million price of public funds spent on commercials every year.

The Victorian Auditor-General’s Office mentioned the state authorities’s “our fair share” marketing campaign breached laws. Credit:Victorian authorities

But the 2 commercials reviewed by the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office have been each discovered to breach the legal guidelines, in a report tabled within the State Parliament on Wednesday.

There was no proof authorities businesses acted in “bad faith” in creating the 2 campaigns, however the Auditor-General mentioned the businesses didn’t take enough steps to make sure they complied with the legal guidelines. The businesses responded they believed that they had complied. The Auditor-General’s Office mentioned this urged the legal guidelines may very well be unclear.