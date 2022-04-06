‘Party political’ government ads breached regulations: Auditor-General
The Victorian Auditor-General has discovered the Andrews authorities used tens of millions of taxpayer {dollars} to run celebration political commercials that might have influenced voters, in breach of laws.
Government campaigns are required to be within the public curiosity and haven’t any political content material, beneath laws handed in 2017 to higher regulate not less than $80 million price of public funds spent on commercials every year.
But the 2 commercials reviewed by the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office have been each discovered to breach the legal guidelines, in a report tabled within the State Parliament on Wednesday.
There was no proof authorities businesses acted in “bad faith” in creating the 2 campaigns, however the Auditor-General mentioned the businesses didn’t take enough steps to make sure they complied with the legal guidelines. The businesses responded they believed that they had complied. The Auditor-General’s Office mentioned this urged the legal guidelines may very well be unclear.
The authorities’s “Our Fair Share” marketing campaign advocated for extra Commonwealth funding for Victoria within the lead-up to the 2019 federal election, airing between April and June that 12 months at a value of $1.7 million.
“Don’t let Canberra short-change our kids,” one commercial mentioned.
The Auditor-General’s report mentioned the marketing campaign did greater than state information and knowledge, by selling Victoria and criticising the Commonwealth with emotive language that might have influenced public sentiment.
Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday defended the media marketing campaign.