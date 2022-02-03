Partygate fallout — Estonian PM Kaja Kallas — Cecilia Malmström on EU trade

This week, a story of two (very totally different) crises: the Partygate scandal threatening Boris Johnson and the persevering with rigidity over Ukraine. We hear from Estonian PM Kaja Kallas on the latter. And our different visitor, former European Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, talks geopolitics and commerce.

POLITICO’s Andrew Gray, Annabelle Dickson and Matthew Karnitschnig unpack a brutal week for Boris Johnson after a report about lockdown-busting events in Downing Street leaves him battling for political survival. The panel additionally discusses the contrasting approaches of Britain and Germany on Ukraine and previews Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s go to to Washington.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks to POLITICO’s Ryan Heath and David M. Herszenhorn in regards to the Ukraine disaster and provides her perspective on Vladimir Putin’s actual intentions.

Former EU commerce commissioner Cecilia Malmström shares her views on the way forward for massive commerce offers and has some sharp phrases of criticism with regards to how the EU offers with China and Russia. She additionally recommends this hefty piece of historical fiction by a Polish Nobel Prize winner.

And the podcast crew has some suggestions of their very own, this week with a sporting theme to mark the beginning of the Winter Olympics. Annabelle declares an curiosity and kicks off with a children’s book with an uplifting theme, written by her husband (and fellow journalist). Matt suggests an “eye-opening” book in regards to the historical past of the Olympics. And Andrew recommends another book delving into Olympic corruption, written by well-known investigative journalist Andrew Jennings, who died final month.