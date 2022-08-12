Party’s Share In Bihar’s New Cabinet “Will Be Respectable”, Says Congress

“Discussions have taken place with Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” Bihar Congress in-charge stated.

The Congress on Friday stated discussions over ministerial berths within the Bihar authorities’s cupboard enlargement have taken place and the get together’s share could be “respectable”.

Congress’ AICC in-charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das stated he met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad, in New Delhi for the primary time after the formation of the Nitish Kumar-led authorities in Bihar and held discussions with him.

He stated Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav additionally met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and had a dialogue along with her on the cupboard enlargement.

Asked what number of ministerial berths will the Congress get, Mr Das stated, “Whatever the number decided upon, you will get to know when the oath-taking ceremony will take place. Whatever it will be, it will be respectable.” “Discussions have taken place with Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

To one other query about Congress MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths tenting in Delhi, he stated this was “natural” and that “wanting to be a minister is not such a bad thing”.

Earlier, Congress sources had indicated that the get together was more likely to get 4 ministerial berths within the new authorities in Bihar.

The cupboard, which at current includes solely Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for enlargement early subsequent week.

Kumar and Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined fingers with the RJD, the Congress, and another events to kind a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ authorities.

