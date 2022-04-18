Passenger dies as car hits power pole after police chase in Sydney
A person has died when a automotive hit an influence pole following a police pursuit in Sydney’s south on Monday morning.
Officers tried to tug over a sedan travelling on Rawson Avenue in Sutherland for an RBT about 4.15am, however the driver didn’t cease.
A pursuit started, however ceased inside seconds, police mentioned, as a result of method through which the driving force was controlling the automotive.
The automotive continued alongside Rawson Avenue and hit the pole.
One of the passengers, a person believed to have been aged in his 20s, died on the scene.
The driver and a second passenger had been taken to St George Hospital in a secure situation. Their accidents are usually not thought of to be life-threatening, police mentioned.
A vital incident investigation has now been launched. It will probably be topic to impartial evaluate by the Professional Standards Command.
A short will probably be ready for the coroner, police mentioned.
Rawson Avenue close to Sutherland Leisure Centre stays closed on Monday morning.
