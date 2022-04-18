Passenger dies as car hits power pole after police chase in Sydney

A person has died when a automotive hit an influence pole following a police pursuit in Sydney’s south on Monday morning.

Officers tried to drag over a sedan travelling on Rawson Avenue in Sutherland for an RBT about 4.15am, however the driver didn’t cease.

A pursuit started, however ceased inside seconds, police stated, as a result of method wherein the driving force was controlling the automotive.

The automotive continued alongside Rawson Avenue and hit the pole.

One of the passengers, a person believed to have been aged in his 20s, died on the scene.