Passenger dies as car hits power pole after police chase in Sydney
A person has died when a automotive hit an influence pole following a police pursuit in Sydney’s south on Monday morning.
Officers tried to drag over a sedan travelling on Rawson Avenue in Sutherland for an RBT about 4.15am, however the driver didn’t cease.
A pursuit started, however ceased inside seconds, police stated, as a result of method wherein the driving force was controlling the automotive.
The automotive continued alongside Rawson Avenue and hit the pole.
One of the passengers, a person believed to have been aged in his 20s, died on the scene.
The driver and a second passenger had been taken to St George Hospital in a steady situation. Their accidents usually are not thought of to be life-threatening, police stated.
A quick can be ready for the coroner, police stated.
A important incident investigation has now been launched. It can be topic to unbiased assessment by the Professional Standards Command.
Rawson Avenue close to Sutherland Leisure Centre stays closed on Monday morning.
