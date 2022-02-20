Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

One of the passengers lacking aboard the ferry ablaze off Greece was discovered alive on Sunday, Greek coastguards advised AFP.

The man was one of many 12 truck drivers who have been lacking following the blaze, the coastguards mentioned.

Rescuers noticed the person on the stricken vessel’s stern because it was being towed to port.

“Tell me I’m alive,” the 21-year-old truck driver who mentioned he was from Belarus, advised rescuers, in line with the Proto Thema information web site.

Clad in tan shorts and a black t-shirt he climbed down a ladder right into a rescue boat, in line with photographs from the Iefimerida information web site.

He gave the impression to be in good bodily situation, in line with the Athens information company.

The hearth broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia late on Thursday because it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy, with practically 300 folks aboard.

Rescuers managed to avoid wasting 280 passengers on Friday, evacuating them to Corfu, however 12 lorry drivers remained lacking.

The man rescued on Sunday was a kind of drivers, the coastguards mentioned.

Authorities initially gave the lacking as seven from Bulgaria, three from Greece, one from Turkey and one from Lithuania.

On Sunday, they mentioned that there was an error and the lacking Lithuanian was truly the person saved, who was from Belarus.

