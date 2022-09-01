Passenger stuffs foreign currency worth ₹41 lakh in lehenga buttons, gets busted at Delhi Airport

Every every now and then, authorities take to social media handles to share tales of how some individuals implement uncommon methods to smuggle unlawful issues from one place to a different. The newest inclusion in that record is a video by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that reveals how a passenger tried smuggling international foreign money by stuffing the notes contained in the buttons of lehengas.

“Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. ₹41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” stored inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs,” reads the caption posted together with the video on Central Industrial Security Force’s official Twitter deal with.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals officers taking the cash out from the buttons.

The video, since being shared a couple of days in the past, has gathered shut to five,300 views and counting. The share has additionally obtained over 150 likes. People reacted to the video with totally different feedback. “Well-done #CISF soldier. Proud @CISFHQrs. You are providing security in India’s busiest airport with such promptness,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Super crackdown,” expressed one other. “Congratulations to the vigilant CISF team. “Great job,” expressed one other. “Amazing job by the team,” commented a 3rd.