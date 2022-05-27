Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Air. Doctor, Go First Crew Save Him

A physician and cabin crew of Go First airline saved a person who suffered a cardiac arrest

New Delhi:

A physician on board a Go First flight and the cabin crew with their swift actions saved a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight, the airline owned by Wadia Group mentioned in a press release immediately.

The airline, recognising the well timed intervention, mentioned it can honour the cabin crew with a money reward.

The passenger, Younus Rayanroth, was on a Go First flight going from Kannur to Dubai when he suffered a cardiac arrest, the airline mentioned.

“As the passenger shouted for help, the Go First cabin crew immediately ran towards the passenger and found him unconscious with no pulse and no breathing. Not a second was wasted, with help of other passengers the casualty was placed on the aft galley floor and the crew began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, process,” the airline mentioned.

“Fortunately, a doctor, Dr Shabar Ahmed, was also traveling on the same flight, and he treated the casualty with two sets of automated external defibrillators (AED) shock, followed by five Sets of CPR. The doctor together with the cabin crew resuscitated the customer back to life,” the airline mentioned within the assertion.

The passenger was later placed on oxygen and positioned in a restoration place, and he ultimately regained consciousness.

“Meanwhile, the crew executed effective crowd control, looked after other customers, and kept the cockpit crew informed with regular updates on the medical situation. Mr Rayanroth was then finally disembarked on a wheelchair as the flight made a scheduled landing in Dubai,” the airline mentioned.

Go First has additionally given a complimentary free ticket to each the physician and the passenger to fly to any home or worldwide sector on the airline’s community.