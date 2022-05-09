Passengers applaud mother-son pilot duo as he flies her for first time. Watch

Right in time for Mother’s Day 2022, Indigo Airlines has taken to their Facebook web page with a purpose to publish a brief video that has left many impressed and with a smile on their face. In this video, one can see how a mom and son duo are standing on a flight, the place not one however each of them are sporting the uniform of a pilot.

Netizens have been left impressed with this video because it goes on to point out how the son has now change into a pilot after 24 years of seeing his mom flying him. This flight occurs to be the primary one the place the tables have turned and he’s flying the plane and his mom goes to be within the passenger seat. He takes this chance to let the passengers of his plane know of this lovely second in his life they usually applaud him as nicely.

Can be seen hugging his mom and having had a fantastic bouquet of roses on this big day. Indigo Airlines took to Facebook with a purpose to share this video with a caption that clarifies, “What’s better than a mother-son pilot duo on Mother’s Day? Note: The son was operating the flight and the mother travelled as a passenger.”

Take a take a look at this video proper right here:

The video has gone all types of viral and obtained greater than 3.2 lakh likes on it to date. It has additionally prompted individuals to publish a number of heartwarming and appreciative feedback to mark this joyous event within the lives of this mom son-pilot duo.

“What more than this can a mother expect? Great gesture from this pilot son,” posted a person. A second Facebook person took to the feedback part to write down, “Wow what a beautiful scene. We can see the shining face of a proud mother. God bless you both.”

What are your ideas on this heartwarming video shared by Indigo Airlines?