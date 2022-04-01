Passport Applications With ‘X’ Gender Marker Option To Be Available Starting April 11

(CNN) — U.S. residents can have the choice to pick out “X” when figuring out their gender on U.S. passport purposes beginning in April and on different paperwork, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

“Starting on April 11, US citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their US passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year,” Blinken stated in a press release. “After thoughtful consideration of the research conducted and feedback from community members, we concluded that the definition of the X gender marker on State Department public forms will be ‘Unspecified or another gender identity.’ This definition is respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

The announcement comes on International Transgender Day of Visibility and because the Biden administration continues with efforts to implement gender-inclusive insurance policies.

The administration can be anticipated to companion with airways, the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security so as to add “X” gender markers to their techniques, based on an administration truth sheet shared with CNN.

International Transgender Day of Visibility goals to rejoice the achievements of transgender rights activists and to extend consciousness of ongoing challenges transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face.

The State Department introduced in June it will replace its procedures to permit candidates to self-select their intercourse marker for passports and that it “will no longer require medical certification” if an applicant’s self-selected intercourse marker doesn’t match the intercourse listed on different official identification paperwork.

The US joins Canada, Australia, New Zealand and different international locations with comparable gender-inclusive passport insurance policies. At least 20 states and Washington, DC, have additionally applied comparable modifications to state documentation, together with New Jersey, which enacted the change in April 2021 after delaying it final yr because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, the State Department issued the primary US passport with an “X” gender marker.

