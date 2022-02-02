Passport wait times spike as Aussies escape

It’s been a protracted two years and Aussies are able to vacation abroad once more – a need that’s inflicting one authorities workplace to buckle beneath the stress.

The passport workplace is scuffling with a surge in demand after Aussies who’ve been caught at house for the previous two years lastly think about going abroad once more.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is accountable for issuing passports – and has been flat out since worldwide borders reopened on November 1 and NSW and Victoria introduced quarantine-free journey for totally vaccinated Aussies.

According to knowledge obtained by The Guardian, DFAT has issued greater than 275,000 passports since November 1, equating to nearly 3000 passports a day.

The quantity is sort of triple of what DFAT was processing in the identical interval a 12 months in the past, when Covid was rampant the world over and most international locations had their borders shut.

The surge in demand can be impacting wait occasions, with functions taking as much as 60 per cent longer to be processed.

“Due to the increased demand passports are currently taking longer to process,” a spokesperson for DFAT instructed The Guardian.

“At present, processing times are, on average, around 16 business days, compared to within 10 business days previously.”

Despite the longer wait occasions, DFAT was nonetheless working inside its really useful deadline with the passport workplace recommending individuals apply at the least six weeks earlier than heading abroad.

The spokesperson mentioned this processing time was “well short of the time frame the public are encouraged to renew their passport” – as much as six weeks forward of their deliberate worldwide journey.

The passport workplace’s name line can be crippling beneath the demand with many pissed off Aussies turning to social media to vent their considerations.

DFAT has been intermittently replying to individuals, encouraging them to as an alternative get in contact through e mail.

DFAT attempted to warn Australians about the predicted influx in October final 12 months.

An evaluation from DFAT in October revealed greater than 1.3 million individuals had postpone renewing their passport attributable to border closures.

And an extra 600,000 delayed making use of for his or her first passport, with loads of Aussies not eager to pay for a doc that was basically ineffective by the pandemic.

In response to the worrying delay, DFAT spent most of 2021 notifying greater than 1.4 million those that their paperwork have been going to run out.

A DFAT spokeswoman instructed The Australian in October that anybody hoping to get abroad ought to ship of their passport software as quickly as attainable.

“Recent experience in the US and the UK has shown that there was a significant increase in applications ahead of international travel restrictions being lifted in these countries, resulting in long wait times for passports,” she mentioned.

“While the department is doing everything it possibly can to prepare for a similar eventuality, longer than usual processing times cannot be ruled out.”

The Guardian reported DFAT has employed greater than 130 new workers to deal with the demand and introduced again workers that had been redeployed elsewhere whereas the demand for passports was low.