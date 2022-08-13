Pastor gets two life terms in jail for raping, sexually grooming minor congregants | News24

A Gauteng pastor has been sentenced to 2 life phrases for raping and sexually grooming minors at his church.

Lucky Magagula was a pastor in Barcelona, Ekurhuleni .

He was arrested in February final 12 months after two women simulated what Magagula had executed to them.

A 36-year-old pastor has been sentenced to 2 life phrases plus 25 years in jail for raping three minor congregants of his Etwatwa church in Barcelona, Ekurhuleni, and sexually grooming others.

Sitting within the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced Lucky Magagula for rape, exposing kids to pornography, sexual assault, exposing his genitals to kids and sexually grooming six minor kids, aged three, 4, six, eight and 9.

He was a pastor in Barcelona, a small group the place all his victims lived.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana mentioned the choose ordered that Magagula’s title be added to the nationwide register for sexual offenders and that he be declared unfit to own a firearm.

“This is after Judge Jay Monyemangene found him guilty of three counts of rape, five counts of exposing children to pornography, six counts of sexual assault, and four counts of exposing genitals to children and sexual grooming on 5 August 2022,” she mentioned.

One of the victims was a relative who lived in his neighbourhood.

READ | Pastor who raped congregants as a ‘blessing’ gets 37 years behind bars

In a household assembly after the incident, he confessed to raping the kid, Mahanjana mentioned.

“He raped the eight- and nine-year-old minors, and further sexually assaulted and sexually groomed them together with three others between 2020 and 2021 when they would go to his house for choir practice and bible study.”

The NPA mentioned it was reported to the police after two women simulated what Magagula had executed to them.

The women’ grandmother informed their mother and father, who dragged Magagula to the native police station.

He was arrested on 11 February final 12 months.

In aggravation of Magagula’s sentence, State advocate Juliet Makgwatha informed the court docket that Magagula was a pastor locally and that the kids trusted him.

He betrayed that belief and violated kids in essentially the most ugly method, the advocate submitted.

In imposing the sentence Monyemangene agreed with the State and mentioned “the children were robbed of their childhood” and that Magagula uncovered them to one thing that may have an effect on them for the remainder of their lives.

Director of Public Prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi applauded the prosecutor’s work, the court docket and the police investigator.

He added that he hoped the sentence would ship out a robust message that crimes in opposition to kids and girls wouldn’t be tolerated.