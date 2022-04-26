Pastor’s alleged sexual assault victims disheartened by latest delay in sex crimes trial | News24

The sexual assault trial of Pastor John Masilela was postponed to 18 August as a result of his legal professional was sick.

Two of Masilela’s alleged victims mentioned they need the case to be concluded because it has affected them emotionally.

The National Prosecuting Authority mentioned 18 August was the earliest date accessible to finalise the trial.

Two males who declare they had been sexually assaulted by an Mpumalanga pastor have expressed concern at what they mentioned had been the various postponements of the trial within the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court.

The trial in opposition to pastor John Masilela was anticipated to renew on 21 April. But the courtroom postponed the matter to 18 August as a result of Masilela’s defence legal professional, Jaftha Mabena, was sick.

One of the alleged sexual assault victims, Johan Mahlangu, informed News24 on Friday that the courtroom ought to have postponed the trial to someday subsequent month as a result of August was too far-off.

“This case has been dragging on for more than two years now,” mentioned the 30-year-old Mahlangu, who gave News24 permission to determine him as he wished to inform his story.

“This case was postponed several times last year. It was not easy for me to often come face-to-face with a person who did something bad to me. I have already testified in court in February this year. I was also cross-examined and it was a very painful experience.”

During his testimony, Mahlangu mentioned Masilela invited him to his bed room in his marital home in Sun City Village. Mahlangu claimed the pastor unzipped his trouser and touched his penis.

The sufferer mentioned the incident occurred someday in 2014 whereas he was a member of Masilela’s church, the Good Shepard Christian Centre.

Mahlangu informed News24 how the incident had badly affected his life. He mentioned he now felt rejected by members of his neighborhood in Sun City village close to KwaMhlanga.

“It seems many people in my village no longer want to be associated with me because of what happened to me. My love life is good, though. I have a girlfriend and a two-year-old daughter. But I still have emotional scars caused by that incident,” mentioned Mahlangu.

Masilela, 44, is dealing with 16 prices together with rape, sexual grooming of a kid, and the publicity of genitals, in line with the cost sheet. His alleged victims embody youngsters. Many of those that have made the claims against him were members of his church.

It can also be alleged within the cost sheet that the incidents occurred inside Masilela’s church between 2016 and 2018. He was arrested on 29 May 2020 and is out on R2 000 bail. He pleaded not responsible to all the costs throughout his earlier look in the identical courtroom.

‘I’ve misplaced self-confidence’

Another alleged sexual assault sufferer, a 27-year-old man who requested to not be recognized, informed News24 that the most recent postponement was like rubbing salt right into a wound.

“I asked someone to fill in for me at work yesterday [21 April] and went to court to testify, but the trial was postponed again,” he mentioned.

“I have lost self-confidence because of what that man [Masilela] did to me. This means I have to wait for more than three months to get justice.”

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority workplace in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, mentioned it could be irregular for the prosecutor and the Justice of the Peace to proceed with the trial in Mabena’s absence.

“The earliest date available to finalise the case was the one in August as the magistrate and the attorney had to consult their diaries,” mentioned Nyuswa.

Mabena couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.