Pastor’s shock claims on Hannah’s killer

A church pastor who briefly befriended Hannah Clarke’s murderous ex-husband at his fitness center has shed gentle at an inquest of how the killer had an “alpha male” character and exhibited “controlling and paranoid” behaviours.

Christopher Ensbey revealed a tearful Rowan Baxter broke down as he complained of his marital breakdown in what he described as a uncommon second of vulnerability for the father-of-three.

But regardless of Baxter’s look of real regret Mr Ensbey mentioned he was extra remorseful for “losing the way of his home life” and needed to “tick boxes” to get his spouse and children again.

“He knew something was wrong and had to change but he didn’t have the self-awareness to know what to do,” Mr Ensbey mentioned.

The Citipointe Church pastor was referred to as to present proof on the third day of an inquest into the deaths of Ms Clarke, Baxter and their youngsters.

The horror unfolded on February 19, 2020 when Ms Clarke and her youngsters Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 have been on their technique to college.

Camera Icon Hannah Clarke and her three youngsters have been killed after her estranged ex-husband Rowan Baxter (centre) doused the household automobile in petrol in a horror home violence assault in February 2020. Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon Rowan Baxter together with his son Trey. Credit: No Source

Baxter ambushed the younger household, dousing Ms Clarke and the automobile in petrol earlier than setting it on hearth.

He took his personal life as neighbours desperately tried to extinguish the burning wreck.

Mr Ensbey on Wednesday advised the court docket he met Rowan and Hannah via their fitness center, which was near his Carindale church.

“They were both very competitive people, full of life and fun,” he mentioned.

Mr Ensbey mentioned he felt Baxter all the time needed to be the “alpha male” whereas within the fitness center and would at instances prepare individuals till they vomited.

The pastor revealed Baxter referred to as him “out of the blue” a number of months earlier than the horror assault and organized to satisfy in particular person.

“He said he wasn’t doing well, it was around his marriage,” he mentioned.

When they met, Baxter broke down and cried into Mr Ensbey’s shoulder, confiding he made egocentric choices round his relationship.

Mr Ensbey advised the court docket the pair continued to satisfy up however mentioned he didn’t imagine Baxter’s makes an attempt to alter have been real.

“He (Baxter) only wanted to change what needed to be changed in order to keep his marriage the way it was,” he mentioned.

“It was a temporary change to get what he wanted.”

Mr Ensbey gave proof he had communicated with Ms Clarke about her relationship with Baxter, with the lady revealing how “controlling” Baxter was at residence.

Ms Clarke advised the pastor Baxter believed he was entitled to intercourse day by day and managed her each day schedule.

“I had never perceived the paranoia around relationship but at this point it felt like he was getting more and more paranoid about who she spent time with and her communications,” Mr Ensbey mentioned.

Brad Clark, who briefly employed Ms Clarke and Baxter at an Athlete’s Foot retailer, gave proof of how Ms Clarke’s husband was a tough worker who “didn’t like getting ‘No’ for an answer”.

Mr Clark mentioned Baxter was extremely important of workers on the retailer and would typically “burn bridges” with purchasers.

The court docket was advised Baxter would typically put on out sneakers from the shop, then return and demand a brand new pair.

Mr Clark mentioned Baxter appeared to dominate conversations about their fitness center opening when the pair have been collectively.

“It felt like her ideas were quashed quite quickly when they spoke,” he mentioned.

Two different witnesses have been excused from giving proof on Wednesday however the court docket was advised that they had each offered statements about Baxter’s controlling behaviour for the inquest.

One of them mentioned she offered $1000 to Baxter to “clear his debts” and advised him to not do something foolish.

Another mentioned Baxter appeared “flat but peaceful” when she noticed him days earlier than the assault and requested her about psychological well being plans.

The inquest continues.