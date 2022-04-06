Pat Cummins Equals Record For Fastest IPL Fifty As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians by 5 Wickets | Cricket News

Premier pacer Pat Cummins starred with the bat like by no means earlier than, equalling the document for the quickest fifty within the IPL, together with amassing 35 in an over, as Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets on Wednesday. Cummins blazed away to his fifty in simply 14 balls, becoming a member of KL Rahul on the highest of the leaderboard, whereas opener Venkatesh Iyer batted via the innings for his unbeaten 41-ball 50, as KKR accomplished a chase of 162 with as many as 4 overs to spare.

It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, received all of them in simply six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and 4 boundaries in his 15-ball 56.

Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins’ onslaught probably the most, conceding 35 runs within the sixteenth over, which sealed it for KKR.

Together with Iyer, Cummins, who got here in at quantity six, shared 61 runs in simply 2.1 overs to overtake MI’s complete of 161 for 4.

MI, thus, slumped to their third defeat in as many matches.

KKR made a sedate begin reaching 16 off the primary 4 overs. The wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Shreyas Iyer made life troublesome for KKR as they slumped to 35 for 2 within the sixth over.

Sam Billings made 17 off 12 balls earlier than he was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin.

Iyer, alternatively, went about his enterprise in his personal manner and stored the scoreboard ticking.

While Iyer stood agency at one finish, wickets stored tumbling from the opposite as Nitish Rana failed as soon as once more, caught at deep midwicket by Sams off Ashwin.

Andre Russell performed a five-ball 11-run knock earlier than he left Iyer stranded, top-edging a Tymal Mills quick supply to Dewald Brevis.

Cummins then took the assault to the opposition and struck Mills for a boundary and a six of consecutive balls.

Having conceded 23 runs within the remaining over when MI batted, Cummins clobbered the MI bowlers to all components of the bottom to take KKR house in a grand trend.

Earlier, veteran Kieron Pollard complemented Suryakumar Yadav’s brisk half-century by amassing 23 runs within the final over to propel MI after KKR stored issues tight for a serious a part of their innings.

After an 83-run fourth-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38 not out), Pollard (22 not out) smashed the world’s premier quick bowler Pat Cummins for 3 sixes to finish MI’s innings on a excessive.

Opting to bowl first on a contemporary pitch with loads of grass, KKR’s opening bowlers used the circumstances to perfection as pacer Umesh Yadav (1/25) and debutant Rasikh Salam (0/18) relied on again of size deliveries to hassle MI’s opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Umesh and Cummins (2/49) picked up early wickets to scale back MI to 55 for 3.

Umesh seemed extra threatening of the 2 as he persistently examined the high-profile MI opening batters along with his probing size, producing a unbelievable first over which yielded only one run.

Salam tried to match his senior professional.

Umesh struck first blood within the third over with a back-of-length supply to get Rohit for the fifth time in IPL, with the MI skipper failing to manage a pull.

Then got here one other debutant Dewald Brevis (29), often called ‘Baby AB’ for his 360 diploma shot-making skills, and he tried to assault the KKR bowlers.

He succeeded in his endeavour for a quick interval, hitting two fours and as many sixes, however fell to Varun Chakravarthy (1/32).

All this whereas, MI’s man-in-form Ishan Kishan (14 off 21) was a quiet spectator on the different finish.

Unlike his final two innings, Kishan gave the impression to be struggling from the onset and a poor begin did not assist his trigger both.

Kishan’s battle got here to an finish within the eleventh over when he miscued a pull off Cummins to KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Varma received a reprieve within the thirteenth over when Ajinkya Rahane spooned him after a confusion with Billings.

Yadav struck a 4 and an enormous six within the remaining two deliveries of the identical over to provide MI’s innings some momentum.

Varma grabbed the missed likelihood with each hand and scooped Cummins over positive leg for a most after which adopted it with a slash over mid-wicket for a boundary off Chakravarthy.

Yadav, alternatively, seemed in ominous kind after getting back from harm, dealing principally in fours and sixes to notch up his fifty in 34 balls.

