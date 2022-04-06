Sports

Pat Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty off just 14 balls, equals KL Rahul’s record | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint quickest 14-ball IPL fifty to energy Kolkata Knight Riders to a shocking victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.
The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 whereas chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai assault together with his 56 off 15 balls because the two-time champions reached their goal with 4 overs and 5 wickets to spare.

Iyer, a left-hand batsman, had the perfect seat in the home as Cummins hit six sixes together with the profitable hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul‘s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.
Fastest Fifties in IPL

PLAYER BALLS AGAINST
KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 DC (2018)
Pat Cummins (KKR) 14 MI (2022)
Yusuf Pathan (KKR) 15 SRH (2014)
Sunil Narine (KKR) 15 RCB (2017)
Suresh Raina (CSK) 16 KXIP (2014)





