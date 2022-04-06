Pat Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty off just 14 balls, equals KL Rahul’s record | Cricket News – Times of India

Pat Cummins finishes issues off in fashion!Also brings up the joint quickest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 ship… https://t.co/cdIeNOwnom — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649266904000

MUMBAI: Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint quickest 14-ball IPL fifty to energy Kolkata Knight Riders to a shocking victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 whereas chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai assault together with his 56 off 15 balls because the two-time champions reached their goal with 4 overs and 5 wickets to spare.

Iyer, a left-hand batsman, had the perfect seat in the home as Cummins hit six sixes together with the profitable hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul‘s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.

