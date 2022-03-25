Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon take Australia close to series win on final day

Pakistan’s hopes of staving off defeat ended up resting with captain Babar Azam, who was unbeaten on 46

Tea Pakistan 268 and 190 for five (Imam 70, Babar 46*, Cummins 2-23, Lyon 2-67) want one other 161 runs to beat Australia 391 and 227 for 3 dec

Brilliant bowling from captain Pat Cummins earlier than tea inched Australia nearer to a series-deciding third-Test victory, as Pakistan’s hopes of staving off defeat within the remaining session ended up resting with their very own skipper Babar Azam

Needing 351 runs to win the match or batting by way of 121 overs for a draw – each feats by no means achieved in Lahore earlier than – Pakistan reached 190 for five at tea on the ultimate day of the collection, which stays locked at 0-0 after two Tests.

Babar was unbeaten on 46 and Sajid Khan on 8, with Pakistan nonetheless needing an unlikely 161 runs for a collection victory after attracts in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Pakistan’s unbelievable bid for a win was dented after they misplaced three wickets in a shortened second session. But they are going to nonetheless really feel an opportunity to thwart Australia with Babar on the crease after he produced a masterful 196 to safe a dramatic attract Karachi.

Babar lived dangerously within the final over earlier than tea when he was dropped by Travis Head at deep midwicket after rashly charging Nathan Lyon. He had additionally loved some luck moments earlier when Australia selected to not assessment after he prodded a Lyon supply that ballooned to a diving Steven Smith at slip. With only one assessment left, Cummins selected to not go for it, however replays confirmed Babar could have gloved it.

Even although he was left to rue that chance, Cummins gave Australia a stranglehold with an excellent burst to dismiss each Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan in fast succession.

But earlier than Cummins’ heroics, Lyon had dislodged Imam-ul-Haq for 70 together with his second ball after lunch when he had the opener inside-edging to mad level. It was a reward for Lyon’s accuracy and Cummins’ persistence with deploying 4 catchers across the bat.

It introduced out an under-pressure Fawad, who’s the one Pakistan specialist batter with no century within the collection. His arrival prompted Cummins to predictably flip to Mitchell Starc, who has dominated that match-up on this tour.

Starc troubled Fawad and had an enormous shout for lbw turned down, with replays confirming an inside edge as Australia misplaced their second assessment. Although the left-hand batter supplied extra resistance this time round, he quickly succumbed lbw to a full Cummins supply whereas additionally losing a assessment.

Cummins then dismissed Rizwan lbw for a duck with a searing yorker to reveal Pakistan’s lengthy tail, because the hosts went into this Test with a five-pronged bowling assault. Bafflingly, Rizwan did not use Pakistan’s final assessment, with replays confirming the ball hit him on the foot properly exterior off stump.

Cummins’ masterclass eased Australia’s nerves after his sporting declaration late on 4 dangled a carrot to Pakistan, who defied the percentages throughout their exceptional chase of 506 in Karachi after they completed at 443 for 7 from 171.4 overs.

But Australia’s disciplined assault has threatened all through on a sluggish Lahore floor marked by low bounce, with reverse swing and occasional sharp flip evident.

With the historic three-Test collection on the road, Pakistan misplaced two wickets in a protracted opening session yielding 63 runs in 33 overs, marked by the controversial dismissal of Azhar Ali for 17 after an overturned assessment.

Replays detected a faint edge from an tried sweep off Lyon that lobbed to Smith at first slip. Having had a torrid time within the slips, Smith was relieved to take a straightforward likelihood and regarded completely satisfied that he heard a sound, however replays solely detected the slightest deviation within the wave.

Azhar’s first Test on his residence floor led to main disappointment as he trudged off angrily, with Pakistan’s job made harder.

Full report back to comply with…