Paterson Divas youth softball team raising money to compete in Puerto Rico tournament

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey youth softball crew has earned the fitting to play in event in Puerto Rico.

The journey is dear and, as CBS2’s Astrid Martinez reported Monday, they might not be capable to make it with out some assist.

Off the sphere, 10-year-old Kaitlyn Cabrera appears a bit shy. But there is no stopping her on the mound.

“I like to play softball because it’s entertaining,” mentioned Kaitlyn, a participant on the Paterson Divas.

Teammate Ari Rodriguez shares Kaitlyn’s dedication.

“The best part is seeing my friends and seeing the smile on their faces when we win a game,” Ari mentioned.

This youth softball crew has devoted numerous hours to its profitable file. It units the Paterson Divas aside from their competitors.

“My team is a really good team,” one other participant mentioned.

The ladies have been so profitable and are poised to journey to their first event, however the crew is brief on funds to get there. They want $15,000 to get all 13 gamers and three coaches there.

“We need a lot of money so we’ve done a bunch of fundraisers,” one other participant mentioned.

Coach Jose Crespo, who’s behind the women’ success, mentioned he will not let the crew down now.

“We’re gonna try our best to get there regardless. But if the community can come out and help us out as much as they can, it would be really appreciated,” Crespo mentioned.

Help is required rapidly so the crew can go to Puerto Rico for the event, which runs from July 8-10.

The crew is elevating cash to pay for the flights and lodging. Click here for extra data.