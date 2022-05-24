Path is going to be challenging, continue to work hard: Sachin Tendulkar tells son Arjun | Cricket News – Times of India

SachInsight | Sachin Tendulkar replies to viewer Q & A – half 1 | T20 season of 2022

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar ‘s son Arjun warmed the benches for 28 Indian Premier League matches throughout two seasons and the batting nice has been telling the budding all-rounder that the trail goes to be difficult for him and he must put within the laborious yards.The cricket icon, who has been related to Mumbai Indians , additionally made it crystal clear that he doesn’t intrude in choices.Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians however didn’t get a single recreation throughout two seasons of the profitable league.

“This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Tendulkar mentioned at a present ‘SachInsight’, when requested whether or not he would have favored to observe Arjun play this yr.

“And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow,” added Tendulkar, who has quite a few world data to his identify.

According to Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, as far choice is worried, he leaves the matter to the group administration.

“And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned,” Tendulkar careworn.

In his profession to this point, the 22-year-old Arjun has solely performed two T20 video games for his home facet Mumbai and featured within the ‘T20 Mumbai’ league.