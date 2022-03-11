Pathum Nissanka out of second Test with back injury

Dushmantha Chameera not accessible for choice both as he recovers from an ankle harm

Pathun Nissanka has been dominated out of the second Test towards India, beginning Saturday in Bengaluru, due to a again harm. Dushmantha Chameera , who sat out the primary Test in Mohali, can be not accessible for choice as he continues his restoration from an ankle harm.

Dimuth Karunaratne , the Sri Lanka captain, mentioned on the eve of the pink-ball Test that Chameera’s workload was being managed until the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October this 12 months, and that the short could be accessible just for limited-overs video games within the interim interval after his restoration.

Chameera can be anticipated to be on the IPL, which begins March 26, the place Lucknow Super Giants have him on their rolls after shelling out INR 2 crore [USD 261,640 approx.] for his providers on the mega public sale final month.

“The [Sri Lanka team] medical panel has told us that we have to manage his injury till the T20 World Cup, and that he should be used (only) for white-ball cricket,” Karunaratne mentioned.

Chameera didn’t participate within the opening Test, which Sri Lanka misplaced by an innings and 222 runs. However, Nissanka’s absence would damage Sri Lanka, as he was one of many few positives for them in what was a heavy defeat, having top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 61 within the first innings.

