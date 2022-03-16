Patient allegedly sexually assaulted by gynaecologist tells court he was ‘like a robot’
She claims he stated he may make her vagina really feel like a 17-year-old’s, however she had instructed him she simply wished to be pain-free.
The lady stated after Dr Reid carried out surgical procedure at a hospital in 2009, she was left in “excruciating” ache, bleeding and have become incontinent.
She stated it felt like she had “no vagina” as a result of it was “blocked” and painful to make use of the lavatory. She stated her GP instructed her it was “shortened”, however Dr Reid stated it will heal in time.
Giving proof concerning the first allegation, she stated that when she was on the examination desk he had pulled her legs “like a raggedy doll” and “it was rough”.
The lady stated Dr Reid had requested her to take away her bra and petticoat, and when requested why he was not sporting any gloves, he allegedly stated, “I can feel better this way”.
She stated he was “grunting” when he “shoved” his fingers inside her vagina, and he had tried to kiss her with a “wanting look”.
“It was like he was a robot,” the complainant stated.
Opening the defence case earlier on Wednesday, barrister April Francis stated the court docket will hear “undeniable evidence of financial motive” together with the lady’s “untimely revelations of sexual misconduct” to 3rd events.
“Her demonstrable motive to lie impugns her credibility such that the Crown cannot eliminate the real possibility that she has fabricated the substance of these allegations,” she stated.
“Her purported dissatisfaction with the accused – including for his, as she described to the police, having mutilated her vagina and repeatedly demeaned her by sexual misconduct – is completely inconsistent with the objective evidence arising from her correspondence with the accused.”
Ms Francis stated her shopper denied the lady complained in 2010 of ache from stitches after the operation the earlier yr. The defence contended the lady’s declare that he had “shortened her vagina” mirrored a “predisposition to falsehoods”.
She stated at no time was the affected person utterly bare, at no time did Dr Reid have his head between her breasts, and there weren’t repeated events of standing digital examinations.
She stated there have been events of digital penetration for medical functions “but as described by the complainant, [they are] denied”.
An obstetrician and gynaecologist, who has assessed the complaints, is predicted to offer proof as a Crown witness on the “propriety” of the examinations.
The judge-alone trial earlier than Acting Judge Michael Allen continues.
