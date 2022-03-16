Patient allegedly sexually assaulted by gynaecologist tells court he was ‘like a robot’

She claims he stated he may make her vagina really feel like a 17-year-old’s, however she had instructed him she simply wished to be pain-free.

The lady stated after Dr Reid carried out surgical procedure at a hospital in 2009, she was left in “excruciating” ache, bleeding and have become incontinent.

She stated it felt like she had “no vagina” as a result of it was “blocked” and painful to make use of the lavatory. She stated her GP instructed her it was “shortened”, however Dr Reid stated it will heal in time.

Giving proof concerning the first allegation, she stated that when she was on the examination desk he had pulled her legs “like a raggedy doll” and “it was rough”.

The lady stated Dr Reid had requested her to take away her bra and petticoat, and when requested why he was not sporting any gloves, he allegedly stated, “I can feel better this way”.