Patient At Psychiatric Hospital In Westland Stabs Employee

(CBS DETROIT) – A affected person on the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland used a chunk of steel to stab an worker, in response to officers.

According to Michigan State Police officers, the affected person retrieved a chunk of steel that fell from the ceiling and hid it in his waistband.

The affected person then approached a male worker and stabbed him within the neck/shoulder space.

Officials say the affected person was restrained by different workers and sufferers.

The injured worker was transferred to a neighborhood hospital.

Police say the scenario is being investigated.

