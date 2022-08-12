Patient dies after bed catches fire at Bloemfontein hospital | News24

A affected person has died after her mattress caught fireplace at a hospital in Bloemfontein.

The Free State well being division mentioned used matches have been discovered within the cubicle subsequent to the burnt mattress.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi mentioned a remaining report can be launched as soon as the investigation was finalised.

A 47-year-old feminine affected person died after her mattress caught fireplace at Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein on Thursday, the Free State well being division has mentioned.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi mentioned the affected person had undergone a hernia restore and loop ileostomy on Wednesday and was on oxygen prongs.

He mentioned belly TB was found intraoperatively, and that she had been remoted in a cubicle for an infection prevention management.

“On 11 August, at around 00:50, the professional nurse on duty heard a loud noise and on inspection realised that patient’s bed was on fire.

“The skilled nurse summoned assist, and the affected person was faraway from the cubicle, and the fireplace was put out. Used matches have been discovered within the cubicle subsequent to the burnt mattress,” he mentioned.

READ | Two-year-old dies in fire on birthday with siblings

Mvambi mentioned others within the ward had been evacuated and the affected affected person was moved to a unique ward.

“She was assessed by each the surgical and ICU docs. She was identified with 10% burns on her waist and again.”

He said her condition had then deteriorated and that she had died.

“A remaining report will comply with as soon as the investigation is finalised,” he added.

Provincial police mentioned they weren’t but conscious of the incident and referred queries to the well being division.