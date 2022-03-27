Patient steals Queensland ambulance, punches paramedic

A person on his method to hospital has punched a paramedic and stolen a Queensland ambulance.

The ambulance carrying the 56-year-old affected person was being pushed alongside Gregory Street in Buxton, a suburb of Bundaberg, about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Police discovered the ambulance, with the person nonetheless inside, a couple of streets away in Bundaberg.

The affected person abruptly punched the male paramedic behind the ambulance with him, after which threw an merchandise on the feminine paramedic driving the emergency car.

The ambulance stopped, each paramedics retreated and known as for pressing police help.