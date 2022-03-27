Patient steals Queensland ambulance, punches paramedic
A person on his method to hospital has punched a paramedic and stolen a Queensland ambulance.
The ambulance carrying the 56-year-old affected person was being pushed alongside Gregory Street in Buxton, a suburb of Bundaberg, about 10.30pm on Saturday.
The affected person abruptly punched the male paramedic behind the ambulance with him, after which threw an merchandise on the feminine paramedic driving the emergency car.
The ambulance stopped, each paramedics retreated and known as for pressing police help.
The affected person then hijacked the ambulance and drove away, however police discovered the emergency car in close by Hull Street, and the person was arrested there.
The male paramedic suffered minor accidents and the feminine paramedic was not injured.
Police proceed to query the person.