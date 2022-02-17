Patient Story: Saqib’s brain tumor treatment at Narayana Hospital! – GoMedii

According to specialists, a mind tumor is a mass or development of irregular cells within the mind. There are many several types of mind tumors, however in right now’s time all forms of tumors could be handled. Some mind tumors are non-cancerous (benign), and a few mind tumors are cancerous (malignant).

Let us let you know that it may come up in any a part of the mind comparable to membranes, cranial nerves, pituitary gland or pineal gland. Saqib had a mind tumor which he got here to know when his eyesight began reducing.

Saqib is a resident of Katihar in Bihar and his age is 42 years. Some illnesses are such that if detected in time, the affected person’s life could be saved by remedy. Saqib was quickly identified with a mind tumor, so it grew to become a bit simpler for the physician to deal with mind tumor.

Mohammed Saqib didn’t have any downside earlier than however progressively his eyesight began reducing. Saqib misplaced his sight fully from the left eye, whereas he didn’t have a lot downside in seeing with the fitting eye. Saqib’s eyesight was affected badly resulting from mind tumor, this occurs with only a few individuals.

The physician at Narayana Hospital advised that Saqib had a craniotomy tumor. Due to this tumor, not solely does injury to the mind, however eyesight may also be misplaced. Just like with Saqib.

When Saqib’s eyesight began reducing, he contacted the attention physician in Katihar itself. The physician suggested him to take some medicines and put on glasses. But after a number of days, he once more went to the identical physician to get his eyes checked-up, then the physician instantly suggested him to get remedy in a giant hospital.

After his quickly deteriorating well being, Saqib didn’t care in any respect and on this his shut buddy helped him lots, resulting from which Saqib began remedy in time. It was his buddy who advised him about GoMedii. GoMedii crew selected Narayana Hospital contemplating Saqib’s well being downside.

The physician at Narayana Hospital at once requested Saqib to bear surgical procedure for mind tumor. In Saqib’s case, the mind tumor had grown so massive that resulting from this, his eyesight was additionally affected badly. The tumor originated in Saqib’s mind on the place the place his eye veins had been. This was the explanation that this tumor additionally affected his eyesight.

Saqib’s mind tumor remedy at Narayana Hospital was completely profitable. After surgical procedure for mind tumor, Saqib’s eyesight additionally got here again. GoMedii acted as the proper remedy accomplice for them. If you’ve gotten any form of well being downside then we’ll enable you to on this. We will present you the remedy at completely inexpensive price.

Know the signs of mind tumor

Here are the signs of mind tumor:

to vomit

anxiousness or despair

lack of consideration

wobble whereas strolling

reminiscence loss

change in temperament

throw a match

bother talking, listening to or seeing

feeling confused

muscle weak spot

tingling or stiffness on one aspect of the physique

fast lack of eyesight

fast weight acquire

How is a mind tumor identified?

neurological check

PET Scan

Perfusion MRI

MRI spectroscopy

mind tumor remedy

The physician determined to bear mind tumor surgical procedure in view of Saqib’s well being situation. The physician efficiently handled Saqib by way of an endoscopic process. In some instances docs additionally carry out surgical procedure by biopsy stereotaxy. The physician selected the suitable remedy contemplating the affected person’s well being situation.

Although it’s attainable to deal with mind tumors with the assistance of different therapies, together with radio surgical procedure, chemotherapy, radiation remedy, computer-based stereotaxy and robotic surgical procedure, the remedy of mind tumors could be performed successfully and safely. GoMedii has made Saqib’s mind tumor remedy at a low price. If you’ve gotten any form of well being downside then you possibly can contact us for this. We will enable you to in each approach to enhance your well being situation.

