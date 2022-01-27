Patient who refused COVID vaccine was denied a heart transplant

toggle caption Tracey Ferguson file picture/by way of AP

Tracey Ferguson file picture/by way of AP

MENDON, Mass. — A Boston hospital is defending itself after a person’s household claimed he was denied a brand new coronary heart for refusing to be vaccinated towards COVID-19, saying most transplant applications across the nation set related necessities to enhance sufferers’ possibilities of survival.

The household of D.J. Ferguson mentioned in a crowdfunding enchantment this week that officers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital informed the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the process as a result of he hasn’t been vaccinated towards the coronavirus.

“We are literally in a corner right now. This is extremely time sensitive,” the household mentioned in its fundraising enchantment, which has raised tens of 1000’s of {dollars}. “This is not just a political issue. People need to have a choice!”

D.J.’s mom, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son is not towards vaccinations, noting he is had different immunizations prior to now. But the skilled nurse mentioned Wednesday that he is been recognized with atrial fibrillation — an irregular and sometimes speedy coronary heart rhythm — and that he has issues concerning the unintended effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“D.J. is an informed patient,” Tracey Ferguson mentioned in a short interview at her house in Mendon, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Boston. “He wants to be assured by his doctors that his condition would not be worse or fatal with this COVID vaccine.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital declined to touch upon D.J. Ferguson’s case, citing affected person privateness legal guidelines. But it pointed to a response that it posted on its web site by which it mentioned the COVID-19 vaccine is one in all a number of immunizations required by most U.S. transplant applications, together with a flu shot and hepatitis B vaccines.

The hospital mentioned analysis has proven that transplant recipients are at greater threat than non-transplant sufferers of dying from COVID-19, and that its insurance policies are according to the suggestions of the American Society of Transplantation and different well being organizations.

Patients additionally should meet different well being and life-style standards to obtain donated organs, and it is unknown if D.J. Ferguson did or would have met them.

Brigham & Womens Hospital additionally pressured that no affected person is positioned on an organ waitlist with out assembly these standards, and rejected the notion {that a} transplant candidate might be thought of “first on the list” for an organ — a declare Ferguson’s household made in its fundraising publish.

“There are currently more than 100,000 candidates on waitlists for organ transplantation and a shortage of available organs — around half of people on waiting lists will not receive an organ within five years,” the hospital mentioned.

Hospitals in different states have confronted related criticism for denying transplants to sufferers who weren’t vaccinated towards COVID-19.

In Colorado final yr, a lady affected by late-stage kidney illness mentioned she was denied a transplant by her hospital as a result of she was unvaccinated. Leilani Lutali, a born-again Christian, mentioned she opposed immunization due to the position that fetal cell strains play in some vaccines’ improvement.

There is a shortage of donor organs, so transplant facilities solely place sufferers on the ready checklist whom they deem the probably to outlive with a brand new organ.

“A donor heart is a precious and scarce gift which must be cared for well,” mentioned Dr. Howard Eisen, medical director for the superior coronary heart failure program at Penn State University in Hershey, Pennsylvania. “Our goal is to preserve patient survival and good outcomes post-transplant.”

The United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit that manages the nation’s organ transplant system, does not monitor what number of sufferers refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been denied transplants, mentioned Anne Paschke, a corporation spokesperson.

She mentioned sufferers who’re denied organ transplants nonetheless have the precise to go elsewhere, although particular person hospitals in the end resolve which sufferers so as to add to the nationwide waitlist.

According to the net fundraiser, D.J. Ferguson was hospitalized in late November for a coronary heart ailment that triggered his lungs to fill with blood and fluid. He was then transferred to Brigham and Women’s, the place medical doctors inserted an emergency coronary heart pump that the household says is simply meant to be a brief stopgap.

“It’s devastating,” Tracey Ferguson mentioned. “No one ever wants to see their child go through something like this.”