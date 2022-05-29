Patients, staff evacuated after fire at Western Cape hospital | News24

The reason behind the fireplace at Vredendal Hospital is being investigated.

An early morning fireplace led to the evacuation of employees and sufferers on the Vredendal Hospital within the Western Cape.

In a press release, Leensie Lötter, the spokesperson for the West Coast District and Paarl Hospital, mentioned no accidents had been reported.

The reason behind the fireplace is being investigated.

Lötter mentioned all of the wards and the emergency centre had been evacuated.

“Patients at Wards A and C, and the emergency centre, returned to the wards once it was declared safe for occupation by Fire and Rescue Services. Patients who were treated in Ward B will now be accommodated in a newly renovated ward that was not affected by the fire,” she mentioned.

“Should patients need transfers to other facilities, due to the fire and subsequent loss of beds, the families of these patients will be contacted by the hospital management to keep them updated.

“The emergency centre has not been affected by the fireplace and regular emergency providers will proceed.”

Lötter mentioned the extent of the injury attributable to the fireplace can be assessed, after which timeframes for the restore and restoration can be decided.

