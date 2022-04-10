Patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in WA hospitals rise, but case numbers drop
The variety of sufferers with COVID-19 in intensive care has risen to 10, with WA Health reporting a complete of 5,351 new circumstances in a single day.
There are 234 folks with COVID-19 in hospital.
Today’s report consists of two historic deaths relationship again to 4 April, which have been reported to WA Health yesterday. The two historic deaths are a girl in her 90s and a person in his 60s.
On Saturday Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced the state recorded 6566 new circumstances of COVID-19, with 236 in hospital with COVID-19 and eight in intensive care.
Ms Sanderson stated there have been round 30 kids per day presenting to Perth Childrens Hospital with COVID-19 which was “quite significant.”
On Friday afternoon, the Therapeutic Goods Administration introduced it had accredited Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to be used as a booster within the 12 to fifteen age teams.
However, the nationwide vaccine advisory group ATAGI stated it might not be recommending the shot for youngsters aged 12 to fifteen “at this time”.
The advisory group stated it continued to strongly suggest kids aged 5 to fifteen obtain a main course of coronavirus vaccine: two doses for most youngsters and three for youngsters who’re severely immunocompromised.
There are presently 43,991 lively circumstances in Western Australia.