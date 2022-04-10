Patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in WA hospitals rise, but case numbers drop

The variety of sufferers with COVID-19 in intensive care has risen to 10, with WA Health reporting a complete of 5,351 new circumstances in a single day.

There are 234 folks with COVID-19 in hospital.

The variety of folks in WA hospitals with COVID has dropped barely. Credit:Michele Mossop

Today’s report consists of two historic deaths relationship again to 4 April, which have been reported to WA Health yesterday. The two historic deaths are a girl in her 90s and a person in his 60s.

On Saturday Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced the state recorded 6566 new circumstances of COVID-19, with 236 in hospital with COVID-19 and eight in intensive care.