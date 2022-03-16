‘Patriotic Kenny’ Using TikTok Stardom To Help Veterans: ‘It Made Me Into A Different Person’

WILLERNIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota veteran is utilizing his large social media following to alter the lives of different veterans.

Kenneth Jary, a veteran from Willernie, goes by “Patriotic Kenny” on TikTook, the place his positivity and emotional openness have proved irresistible to his 1.6 million followers.

When Jary wanted a brand new mobility scooter final 12 months, the kindness of his followers got here by way of they usually raised cash to purchase him a brand new one. Now, he’s paying it ahead.

Jary and his buddy, Amanda Kline, are stunning veterans across the nation with mobility scooters of their very own. WCCO was there for one of many surprises Tuesday, when Jary and Kline have been on a Zoom name with a Navy veteran named Vicky from Washington State.

“Your daughter Jennifer, she nominated you, Vicky,” Jary advised her. “So you will be getting a mobility scooter, and God bless you with that.”

Vicky grew to become emotional when she discovered, which made Jary emotional. That’s not unusual for him when he speaks in regards to the neighborhood he’s discovered on TikTook, and what they’ve achieved for him.

“It made me into a different person,” Jary stated. “Before I was struggling, I was alone, didn’t have nobody and it was a struggle. But now I’m out, I’m about and I just feel so much better.”

Jary and Kline have gifted new scooters to greater than 50 veterans.

“It hits me so hard, I just got to break down and cry like I am now, because that’s what these nice people throughout the world have done for me,” Jary stated.

He additionally by no means forgets to thank the veterans for his or her service. He and Kline are planning to volunteer at Fort Snelling National Cemetery this Memorial Day. It will probably be Jary’s first time there.