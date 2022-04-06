Patriots’ Berj Najarian Running Boston Marathon For New Nonprofit Focused On Highlighting Culture

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have one among their high members of the group working the Boston Marathon this yr. Berj Najarian is working for a model new trigger that’s close to and pricey to his coronary heart.

“The foundation is called Who We Are, a nonprofit that I started toward the end of 2021 that’s all about helping culture thrive,” Najarian advised WBZ-TV. “That’s across the board: language, food, music, art, architecture, so that’s all part of the type of culture that we want to help thrive. I know it from my own background, but Who We Are is about doing that for all different cultures.”

Najarian is Belichick’s director of soccer/head coach administration. He is all the time on the run however stays in contact along with his Armenian tradition.

“For generations, for centuries, people come to this country, not always by choice but just out of survival. What’s so impressive is not only do people survive physically, but their cultures survive,” stated Najarian.

This gained’t be Najarian’s first Boston Marathon, he ran again in 2014. He completed that race in over 4 hours.

This time he has a brand new purpose although. “If I finish and that first number is a three, I will be ecstatic,” Najarian stated.

His music will assist him by way of the 26.2 miles. “The list is like 58 songs. I hope I don’t need them because it’s about four hours and 30 minutes. I hope I don’t need them all.”

Najarian lives on the Marathon route close to mile 15.5. “It’s a great thing to be so close to the route because that’s all I run is the route,” he stated. “There’s not a step between Natick and Boston College that I’m not familiar with. I leave my house, I can go one of two ways, I can go west, it’s flat. If I go east, it’s hilly. So I can get it either way.”

Donations to the Who We Are basis “will go to a child keeping his or her language alive in them or if their interest is in music or an artist, things like that. That’s what we are doing,” stated Najarian.

You can watch dwell protection of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.