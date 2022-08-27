Patriots don’t look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale

BOSTON — The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending with a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The subsequent time the Patriots play a recreation of soccer, it may depend.

That is a bit worrisome contemplating the workforce did not look all that nice throughout the preseason. Friday night time’s finale was no exception, because the first-team offense struggled of their ultimate tune-up earlier than going through the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.

The Patriots do not actually look prepared for video games that depend. They now have two weeks to place it collectively. But earlier than we transfer on to Miami, listed here are some takeaways from New England’s preseason finale.

The offense nonetheless does not look good

Mac Jones and the offensive starters acquired 4 drives on Friday night time, and all they mustered was a subject purpose. They had two three-and-outs and one other drive ended on a horrible Jones interception. After changing a fourth-and-3 and driving down the sphere on their ultimate possession, that they had a landing taken off the board due to a DeVante Parker OPI.

There was additionally some questionable play-calling, with Jones going for a deep go to Parker on a third-and-3. They did not join on the heave. At least the offense stayed on the sphere and Jones delivered a dart to Kendrick Bourne on fourth all the way down to maintain the drive alive.

Jones was annoyed on the sideline and did not look comfy on the market, even when the offensive line was giving him time to do his factor.

The offense, as an entire, doesn’t look prepared for the common season. The starters acquired seven sequence within the preseason, and solely considered one of them ended with a landing. Four of these drives ended with a three-and-out.

The offense has quite a lot of work to do main as much as Week 1 in Miami.

Ty Montgomery’s harm is worrisome

Montgomery was set to have an enormous function within the offense, giving Jones a flexible menace out of the backfield. But the veteran needed to be carted off the sphere after struggling an ankle harm within the first half and didn’t return.

If Montgomery misses time to begin the season, Rhamondre Stevenson could also be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with J.J. Taylor one other candidate if he makes the roster.

Issues alongside the offensive line

On the primary operating play of the sport, the road gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was taken down for a four-yard loss. Stevenson picked up simply 22 yards on his 5 carries as the road continues to wrestle with the brand new run scheme.

The line did give Jones a while to do his factor occasionally, however the quarterback was sacked twice and hit 4 instances on the night time.

Michael Onwenu was additionally hit with a maintain to begin the second drive, forcing the offense to take care of a first-and-20. The beginning offensive line was on the market for 4 sequence, and the Patriots offense could not do a lot of something.

Defense acquired torched on Las Vegas’ first drive

Friday night time began out as a “Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game” because the Raiders QB torched Patriots starters for 72 yards on Vegas’ first drive. Ja’Whaun Bentley missed a deal with to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the center of the sphere was onve once more large open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders have been within the pink zone after simply three performs.

Las Vegas needed to accept a subject purpose after Kyle Dugger — who bit onerous on Stidham’s play-fake on the Horsted completion — got here up with an enormous run stuff on third-and-2. But what we noticed from the beginning protection was not all that uplifting.

Matt Judon remains to be Matt Judon

At least Matt Judon stays a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the ultimate play of the primary quarter to pressure an incompletion and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on every of its first two possessions.

Bourne makes his debut

It has been an odd summer season for Kendrick Bourne. He did not play final week in opposition to the Panthers after he acquired the boot from joint practices for preventing, and eventually made his preseason debut on Friday night time.

He solely caught two passes for 16 yards, however considered one of his catches got here off a pleasant fourth-down route to maintain the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-to-Bourne connection that shined for big stretches of final season.

Penalties price the Patriots factors

This will drive Bill Belichick mad, even within the preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a landing off the board within the first half, and a Jalen Wydermyer maintain price the Patriots one other landing within the third quarter. The Patriots needed to accept subject objectives on each drives, with pink zone penalties costing them eight factors on the night time.

Jack Jones has a nostril for the ball

The rookie is a rocket on the market and had some good performs within the second half. Early within the third quarter he delivered one pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters’ arms on third down.

Jack Jones simply whomped the RB within the flat to pressure a fumble pic.twitter.com/hn0RVrstJz — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 27, 2022

He additionally had two good pass-breakups within the third quarter. Jones confirmed off some actually nice closing velocity all through the summer season and appears like he may develop right into a play-maker within the secondary. He does take quite a lot of possibilities on the market, however he’ll have loads of alternatives to make performs as a rookie.

Marcus Jones too

The different different Jones within the defensive backfield made a pleasant play too, as Marcus Jones knocked a landing away from Keelan Cole by leaping his slant route in the long run zone within the fourth quarter.

The Raiders scored on the subsequent play, but it surely’s all the time good to see rookies making performs on the market.

Nice Run by the Rook

Continuing that pattern, rookie operating again Kevin Harris broke off a pleasant 33-yard run on his first carry of the night time, getting the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.

Here’s that 33-yd run by Kevin Harris on his first carry of the night time. Breaking tackles like his 2020 season when he led the SEC in speeding pic.twitter.com/GXLEnDtAe3 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 27, 2022

Harris discovered a pleasant groove and made some good strikes on his approach to 44 yards on 4 carries. He did, nonetheless, fumble away his final carry of the night time with below two minutes to play.

Zappe was picked by a former Patriots large receiver

Does that scream ultimate preseason recreation, or does that scream ultimate preseason recreation?

Bailey Zappe compelled a throw with the protection in his face, and it fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber downfield. That would have been a great factor a number of years in the past, however Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive again) for the Raiders.

Jennings retains making use of the stress

We’ll shut on a constructive, and that’s the continued stress coming from Anfernee Jennings. He’s not solely locked down a roster spot, however could possibly be a large presence in the course of the protection this season.