Patrols in H.Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

For the third yr in a row, authorities in Hong Kong have banned the commemoration of victims of the Tiananmen Square bloodbath in Beijing.

The vigil by candlelight to mark the crackdown on June 4, 1989 – an annual fixture attended by tens of 1000’s of individuals till the coronavirus pandemic – won’t happen once more this yr.

Police officers patrolled round and cordoned off Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Saturday to forestall any unofficial gatherings.

The Special Administrative Region was for a very long time the one place in China the place the victims of the Tiananmen bloodbath have been allowed to be commemorated.

Coronavirus laws, in addition to the introduction of a harsh safety regulation for Hong Kong in the summertime of 2020, meant the vigil was now not allowed.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen – who has repeatedly decried Beijing’s rising authority over Hong Kong – lamented the dearth of any public occasion in Hong Kong to recollect Tiananmen.

Using brutal means to take away folks’s reminiscence of the bloodbath will ultimately fail, Tsai stated.

“The collective memory for the June Fourth crackdown has been systematically removed from the society of Hong Kong,” Tsai stated, citing the removing of statues commemorating the bloodbath after a nationwide safety regulation was applied in mid-2020.

In Taipei, a ceremony was held on Saturday night by activists and Hongkongers residing in Taiwan, attended by an estimated 2000 folks.

A pink copy of the Pillar of Shame, a piece of protest artwork which was taken down in Hong Kong final yr, was unveiled on Liberty Square in downtown Taipei.

Wang Dan, a former pupil chief who witnessed the 1989 occasions, instructed individuals in a pre-recorded movie from the US that the Chinese Communist Party was step by step revealing its full ambitions, which “threatened civilisation and democracy”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to mark the anniversary.

“33 years have passed since the world watched brave demonstrators and bystanders peacefully demand democracy in Tiananmen Square,” he wrote.

“Despite the removal of memorials and attempts to erase history, we honor their memory by promoting respect for human rights wherever threatened.”