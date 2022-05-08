Paul Adams confirms he won’t testify at Mark Boucher hearing: ‘I spoke my truth’ | Sport

Former spinner Paul Adams has launched a press release confirming that he is not going to testify at former team-mate and Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s listening to.

Boucher is charged with the position he performed within the alleged discrimination of Adams round 20 years in the past, revealed eventually yr’s Social Justice and National Building (SJN) hearings.

Adams says that he didn’t go into the SJN hearings with the intention to single out Boucher.

Former South African spinner Paul Adams has confirmed that he is not going to testify in opposition to ex-team-mate and Proteas coach Mark Boucher in his upcoming listening to.

At final yr’s Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings, Adams alleged that he had experienced instances of racial discrimination, together with team-mates calling him “brown s***” within the late Nineties.

Adams then recognized Boucher as one of many gamers who used the phrase, with the Proteas coach later apologising for his actions.

Boucher was then charged with “gross misconduct” by CSA, along with his listening to set from 16-20 May.

Boucher, whose place as nationwide coach is on the road, will defend himself on the fees whereas the organisation can be searching for his dismissal.

Adams, who performed 45 Tests for his nation from 1995 to 2004, confirmed on Sunday saying that he didn’t intend to single out Boucher in the course of the SJN hearings, and that he wouldn’t testify at Boucher’s listening to.

“I went to SJN with no malice but with good intentions so that present and future players, irrespective of race, wouldn’t have to go through what I and other players did in those times,” mentioned Adams in a press release launched on Sunday.

“Also, to make people aware that there needs to be education and acknowledgement around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa.

“In my testimony, I mentioned that in my time within the nationwide group, there was a tradition inside that atmosphere that felt it was advantageous for a derogatory nickname given to me to be sung throughout fines conferences within the altering room by my fellow team-mates.

“I indicated, upon reflection and after discussing with my wife (my girlfriend at the time), that I felt humiliated by the song. Not at any stage did I mention any player’s name who may have initiated the song.

“The solely time I confirmed a reputation was when the panel requested if I addressed Mark Boucher personally concerning the nickname and I replied that he was a part of a broader group that sang the music and that I by no means addressed the matter inside the group atmosphere on the time. I used to be younger and naïve on the time, making an attempt to slot in and symbolize my nation as greatest I might.

“Not at any stage did I go in there with the intention to single Mark Boucher out, as one can confirm by listening to my testimony in the YouTube clip from 39:20 till 46:30.”

Adams went on to say that he has no need to show Boucher responsible or not, and hopes that his reality and experiences can by no means be repeated once more.

“It is not my job or desire to find Mark Boucher guilty or not guilty and to be cross-examined and turned into the main focus of attention. Therefore I will not be testifying at Mark Boucher’s upcoming disciplinary hearing,” continued Adams.

“I spoke my truth of what happened to me as a young player, as per the process adopted by CSA on a serious issue in the game. The feelings articulated by myself and three dozen other senior players and coaches last year will hopefully help CSA find a new way in making cricket a winning and binding game for all.

“Again, my want is that the identical atmosphere that existed after we performed must not ever repeat itself. If modifications are made and conditions akin to these are learnt from, then my function of telling my story on the SJN has been achieved.

“Thank you to everyone who has listened and for all the support during these difficult conversations.”