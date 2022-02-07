Paul Collingwood appointed stand-in England coach for West Indies Test series

Paul Collingwood might be England’s head coach for his or her Test collection in opposition to West Indies subsequent month after being appointed as a stand-in by Andrew Strauss, the ECB’s interim managing director of males’s cricket.

Chris Silverwood was sacked final week after simply over two years as head coach, paying the value for England’s newest thrashing in an away Ashes collection. Ashley Giles additionally misplaced his job as managing director following the 4-0 collection defeat.

Collingwood, who was appointed as an assistant coach in late 2019 after a number of years working as a advisor for the England staff, crammed in as head coach when Silverwood missed an ODI collection in opposition to Ireland in 2020 and not too long ago oversaw the 3-2 defeat against West Indies in final month’s T20I collection in Barbados.

He has stayed in Barbados on vacation and can be a part of up with the Test squad after they arrive in Antigua on February 25. England are on account of play a four-day warm-up match on the Coolidge Cricket Ground – their first journey again for the reason that notorious Stanford 20/20 for $20 million in 2008 – on March 1 forward of the primary Test at North Sound on March 8.

The ECB are anticipated to announce the squad for the tour on Tuesday, with Alex Lees, James Bracey and Josh Bohannon among the many contenders to bolster England’s batting after they failed to achieve 300 throughout 5 Ashes Tests. Strauss, who’s a part of the interim choice panel, confirmed final week that Joe Root would continue as captain , insisting he was “100% the right person to take this team forward”.

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean,” Collingwood stated. “I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

“Playing Test matches for England is the best accolade within the recreation. My goal is to provide gamers readability, path and encouragement for them to start out constructing one thing particular.

“I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper. We have an opportunity to get back on track.”

Collingwood may very well be a contender for the emptiness as England’s head coach on a full-time foundation. His lack of expertise in the same place at county or franchise stage counts in opposition to him – not least after the gamble to advertise Silverwood from inside backfired – however he might be a robust candidate as white-ball coach if the roles are break up, as Strauss advised final week.

Collingwood was the primary England males’s captain to elevate an ICC trophy, the 2010 World T20, and has labored carefully with Eoin Morgan since his worldwide retirement in 2011. He raised eyebrows final month when he stated that gamers deserved “ medals, not criticism ” for making it by way of the Ashes collection however his concentrate on participant welfare and psychological well being may very well be considered favourably given England’s relentless schedule.

Marcus Trescothick, England’s different assistant coach, is prone to be a part of Collingwood’s backroom employees for the Caribbean tour, with additional appointments to comply with this week. Richard Dawson , the elite efficiency pathway coach who led England to the Under-19 World Cup last, is anticipated to be a part of the touring get together.