Paul Collingwood appointed stand-in England coach for West Indies Test series
Promoted assistant eyes probability to “reset and rebuild” with squad to be named on Tuesday
He has stayed in Barbados on vacation and can be a part of up with the Test squad after they arrive in Antigua on February 25. England are on account of play a four-day warm-up match on the Coolidge Cricket Ground – their first journey again for the reason that notorious Stanford 20/20 for $20 million in 2008 – on March 1 forward of the primary Test at North Sound on March 8.
“I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean,” Collingwood stated. “I can’t wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.
“Playing Test matches for England is the best accolade within the recreation. My goal is to provide gamers readability, path and encouragement for them to start out constructing one thing particular.
“I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper. We have an opportunity to get back on track.”
Collingwood may very well be a contender for the emptiness as England’s head coach on a full-time foundation. His lack of expertise in the same place at county or franchise stage counts in opposition to him – not least after the gamble to advertise Silverwood from inside backfired – however he might be a robust candidate as white-ball coach if the roles are break up, as Strauss advised final week.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98