Paul Gallen v Kris Terzievski LIVE updates: Former Cronulla Sharks enforcer takes on Victorian young gun in Newcastle

It’s not the primary time we’ve heard Paul Gallen say he’s near hanging up the gloves. However, as he approaches his forty first birthday, he admits it’s getting more durable to maintain punching.

When I spoke to him within the lead up, he mentioned he just lately went to a BBQ with mates and had a few beers, the primary time he has been in a position to try this since turning into knowledgeable athlete. And he preferred the way it felt.

It’s attainable he’ll field once more this 12 months, however he’s resigned to the anticipated megafight with Sonny Bill Williams not materialising.

“At the end of the day, the fight’s not going to happen,” he mentioned.

“I’ve mentally switched off from it. As you understand, I can’t do the rest to attempt to make it occur.“

With the exception of maybe Anthony Mundine, no Australian sporting star has made extra money out of taking part in the villain.

We’re going to overlook him when he’s gone.