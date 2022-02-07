Paul Gauguin’s ‘Mata Mua’ returns to Spain

The paintings had been on show for twenty years at Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza museum however in 2020 when the establishment closed due to the pandemic, the portray’s proprietor Carmen Thyssen moved it to Andorra the place she presently lives.

Her choice to take “Mata Mua” to the microstate sandwiched between Spain and France raised fears she would take away different works from her assortment that are on show on the museum.

“It is expected that the painting will arrive today,” a spokeswoman for the museum informed AFP.

In 1989, Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza purchased Mata Mua on the Sotheby’s public sale in New York. Painting: Paul Gauguin

The paintings will return on show to the general public “a few days after” Thyssen indicators a brand new settlement with the Spanish state for the lease of her assortment, she added. The deal is predicted to be signed on Wednesday.

Painted in 1892 in vivid, flat colors, “Mata Mua” depicts two girls, one taking part in the flute and the opposite listening, set towards a lush Tahitian panorama.

It is likely one of the stars of Thyssen’s assortment of a number of hundred work that are on present on the museum, together with works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Claude Monet.

Her assortment had initially been displayed on the Madrid museum as a part of a free mortgage settlement signed in February 2002 that was subsequently prolonged.

But in August 2021 Spain’s tradition ministry introduced it had reached an settlement with Thyssen to hire the gathering from her for 15 years for €97.5 million ($111.5 million), with “preferential acquisition rights on all or part” of the works. The assortment features a Degas, a Hopper and a Monet.

Aside from housing her assortment of works, the museum shows the gathering of her late husband, Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, the Swiss inheritor to a strong industrial lineage who died in Spain in 2002.

The Spanish state purchased his assortment in 1993 from $350 million, in response to the museum.