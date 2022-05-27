Paul Kelly explores idea of time and tide at Vivid

Paul Kelly’s ongoing try to reply this finds him with a present that’s solely semi-contrived across the thought of time and tide.

Time means nothing within the ready, however all the things within the anticipation. But what weight does it carry looking back? And what when you aren’t all the time certain you bear in mind rightly?

It’s a handy hook for a person with songs like Love Never Runs On Time and Finally Something Good, certain, and new songs reminiscent of Back To The Future which jostles for area within the canon as a lot as within the theme with If I Could Start Today Again.

However, in the way in which Kelly has all the time blurred the road between outdated and new sources, from Shakespeare and Bradman to the Bible and bluegrass – with a Shelley recitation and a Dylan cowl as bonuses this night time alongside, sure, that one about gravy – there’s an ongoing story.

After all, whereas the sound was excellent and past what we would fairly anticipate in an out of doors present by the water and towards glass and tile and concrete, we’re speaking a few man who, not like Dylan, presents his songs a lot as they all the time have been heard.

And carried out by a band who’ve been beside him for 10, 20 and, in some instances, practically 30 years.