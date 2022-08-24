Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy, gets 5 days in jail for drink-driving

San Francisco: The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded responsible to misdemeanour driving drunk prices associated to a May crash in California’s wine nation and was sentenced to 5 days in jail and three years of probation.

Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and acquired conduct credit score for 2 different days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga stated. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours within the court docket’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga stated throughout Paul Pelosi’s sentencing, which he didn’t attend.

Paul Pelosi, husband of US Speaker Nancy. Credit:AP

State regulation permits for DUI misdemeanour defendants to look by their legal professional until ordered in any other case by the court docket.

As a part of his probation, Paul Pelosi can even be required to attend a three-month ingesting driver class, and set up an ignition interlock machine, the place the motive force has to supply a breath pattern earlier than the engine will begin. He can even must pay almost $7000 in fines, the decide stated.