Paul Stirling leads Brave cruise after George Garton extinguishes Fire
Southern Brave 132 for 1 (Stirling 74*, de Kock 37) beat Welsh Fire 129 for 8 (du Plooy 37, Critchley 32*) by 9 wickets
Despite a 20-minute break for rain after they batted, Brave did not hold round of their chase as they condemned Fire to a fifth successive defeat to go away them pointless. Stirling began at breakneck pace with two boundaries off David Payne and Brave have been 18 off 10 balls when the groups went off for the rain break.
He then punished George Scrimshaw, hitting him for 4 successive fours when the sport resumed. The guests had 40 on the board from the powerplay and introduced up their 50 off 63 balls. Stirling then hit Payne for successive sixes to succeed in his half-century.
The solely blot on Brave’s copybook was the lack of de Kock for 37 with 9 runs left to win. They have been added inside 4 extra balls to see Brave dwelling with 18 balls to spare.
The dwelling facet have been in search of their first win of the marketing campaign after 4 straight defeats and likewise had revenge in thoughts having been overwhelmed by 9 wickets by the reigning champions of their opening recreation.
James Vince received the toss and had no hesitation in inserting Fire on a greasy wicket and with a heavy cloud masking overhead. Garton opened the bowling and produced one of many most interesting 10-ball spells within the historical past of the competitors, sending again three batters for just one run.
First to go was Jacob Bethell, caught on the wicket off the second ball for a golden duck. Next up was skipper Josh Cobb, who additionally went for a duck, after which Ben Duckett fell to a diving catch behind the wicket by de Kock.
That decreased the Fire to 1 for 3 they usually limped to a record-equaling lowest powerplay whole of 17 off 25 balls.
Joe Clarke and David Miller dug in and Miller had the honour of placing the primary boundary off the nineteenth ball. Miller was the fourth man out when he was clear bowled by James Fuller for 15 and Clarke adopted after a calamitous run-out with Leus du Plooy for 17.
Du Plooy hit three boundaries in his 37 and his compatriot Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with 15 off seven balls. He struck a six to take his facet previous the bottom whole within the event, 87, after which hit a 4 to take his facet previous their very own earlier lowest whole, 91.
Matt Critchley made hay off the final set of 5 from Michael Hogan, launching the final two balls for sixes to take his whole to 32 and carry the Fire to 129 for 8. It was nowhere close to sufficient.