Paul Stirling ton leads Bears to victory on grisly night for Northamptonshire





Birmingham 207 for 3 (Stirling 119, Hain 66*) beat Northamptonshire 81 (Lintott 3-19, Briggs 3-21) by 125 runs (DLS technique)

Paul Stirling smashed a scintillating debut century as Birmingham Bears launched their Vitality Blast marketing campaign with a 125-run thrashing of Northants Steelbacks at Edgbaston.

Ireland batter Stirling blazed his profession T20-best 119 from 51 balls with 9 fours and ten sixes – together with 34 from one over – to raise the Bears to 207 for 3 in an innings decreased by rain to 16 overs.

Sam Hain , who reached an unbeaten 66 from 32 balls, ensured the bowlers had no respite on the different finish in a partnership of 170 from 70 balls which introduced the large Edgbaston crowd to its ft.

Chasing a revised goal of 207 in 16 overs, the Steelbacks then lurched to twenty for 3 from 20 balls and there was no approach again. Spinners Jake Lintott , with 3 for 19, and Danny Briggs (3 for 21) exploited the stress as Northants have been bowled out for 81 with solely three batters reaching double figures.

After the Bears selected to bat, Stirling belted his fourth ball for his new facet for six on his option to 33 from 18 balls earlier than a rain break. The deluge halted a blistering begin from Hain who smashed his first ball over additional cowl and had 12 from 5 when the rain arrived.

The rain solely delayed the punishment for the Steelbacks’ bowlers because the third-wicket pair collected a mixed 142 in fours and sixes. James Sales copped the height of the onslaught as Stirling hit the primary 5 balls of an over for six, earlier than slicing the sixth by means of slip for 4.

Stirling thundered to his third T20 ton, from 46 balls, and celebrated with a six which landed 20 rows again within the Hollies Stand earlier than perishing to a catch at lengthy off within the last over.

It was a bruising begin to the Blast for the Steelbacks’ bowlers – simply 23 of 96 balls they delivered have been dots. Their batters then took a number of bruises too as their reply floundered to 40 for five in seven overs. Northants wanted their abroad debutant to emulate Stirling however Aussie ace Chris Lynn reached solely 16 earlier than lifting Henry Brookes to lengthy leg.

Brookes had already bowled Ben Curran and Josh Cobb was then brilliantly held at deep mid-wicket by Jacob Bethell. The Steelbacks wanted 16 an over from the final 11 overs and melted beneath the stress.

“I don’t think we could have ticked off more boxes than that,” Stirling stated. “It just seemed to be my day and Sam Hain’s as well. He is such a classy player and made me look like the big brute of the partnership. He really helped me at the other end when I was not going quite so well. We seemed to dovetail well.”

John Sadler, the Steelbacks’ coach, stated: “No excuses, we just didn’t execute well enough, but we know how good Paul is and tonight was one of those nights for him. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to a guy and say, ‘well played’ and that was the case tonight for Stirlo. Sam Hain played beautifully as well but we were not as good as we want to be.”





