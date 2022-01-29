Pauline Hanson suffers ‘painful’ insect stings – but not everyone has sympathy

The controversial One Nation chief has been left with a swollen face after being stung by a swarm of wasps – however not everybody has sympathy.

Pauline Hanson is being roasted on-line after revealing she’s suffered yet one more unlucky insect chunk to her face.

In case you’ve forgotten, the One Nation chief was left “unrecognisable” after a after being bitten on the face by a tick again in 2019.

Now the right-wing politician – who delivered a callous swipe at Invasion Day protesters on Wednesday – has fallen sufferer to a pesky bug once more, this time a swarm of wasps that lined her face and arms in stings.

One rudely stung the 67-year-old beneath her proper eye. Hanson additionally copped a number of stings on each arms.

“BLOODY WASPS!” she wrote on Facebook. “I didn’t see my weekend gardening turning to this.

“Any tips on numbing the pain and reducing the swelling are greatly appreciated.”

Photos present Hanson’s eye swelling on account of the Saturday “attack”, whereas her arms haven’t fared a lot better, flaring into indignant purple welts.

The controversial Queensland Senator was flooded with feedback from involved followers on her Facebook web page, many providing recommendation on deal with the “painful” stings.

“You must be in so much pain,” one wrote, as one other mentioned: “Ouch.”

“I hope you recover soon Pauline,” one well-wisher added.

But elsewhere on the web, others noticed Hanson’s… plight… as a possibility to flex their roasting expertise.

“Finally Pauline Hanson blames White Anglo Saxon Protestants/WASPS instead of brown people,” one Twitter person commented.

“Pauline Hanson running from a swarm of wasps is one of the funniest things I’ve ever had the pleasure to imagine,” one other teased.

One particular person even “thanked” the wasps, asking if the bugs had been “all okay” after coming face-to-face with “such a horrible person”.

Another tweeted: “ALWAYS WASP ALWAYS WILL BEE. It’s in the past ‘get over it’ but if you can’t rub some Tabasco on it.”

According to Health Direct, Hanson ought to wash the world of the sting with cleaning soap and water to maintain it clear. She might additionally apply a chilly pack will help relieve ache and cut back swelling.

Pain aid medicines comparable to paracetamol or ibuprofen may also be used if ache continues.

The web site additionally warns bee and wasp stings are the commonest triggers of anaphylaxis attributable to insect bites.

In 2019, Hanson’s tick chunk left her “unrecognisable” after the damage reportedly induced neurological signs, together with facial paralysis.