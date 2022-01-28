Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘he will ‘always be the first Manav’

The second season of Pavitra Rishta’s internet collection is all set to premiere from January 28 on Zee5. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput performed the lead position within the authentic present. In a brand new interview, Ankita has opened up about Sushant’s character Manav on the present.

In Pavitra Rishta, Ankita performed the position of Archana and Sushant performed the character of her husband Manav. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. Last 12 months, when Pavitra Rishta’s internet collection premiered on Zee5, Shaheer Sheikh essayed the position of Manav and within the second season, he’ll reprise his position.

In an interview with India Today, Ankita talked about how Sushant will all the time be the “first Manav” and addressed how people loved their chemistry on the show. “Sushant will all the time be the primary Manav. The viewers cherished our chemistry. I believe that is why they miss each of us collectively. For our outdated viewers, Manav is Sushant. That’s their love for us.”

Ankita and Sushant fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014 on Zee TV. After dating each others for around seven years, they went their separate ways in 2016.

Talking about her character in the show, Ankita said, “Pavitra Rishta may be very near my coronary heart, so it was not very troublesome for me to painting the position of Archana once more. As an actor, you do not distinguish between tv or an OTT platform. You simply do your greatest and that is what I did. It’s all about teamwork. I totally loved working with everybody.”

Read More: Ankita Lokhande says she’s ‘not comfortable’ doing bold scenes after marriage: ‘Don’t want to hurt Vicky Jain’

Ankita rose to fame with the tv present Pavitra Rishta. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with a supporting position in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was final seen on the large display in Baaghi 3.