Pay off your foreign debt and the heck with feeding people

Chevron is requesting that the Biden

administration permit them to buy oil from Venezuela for the unique

function of offering that authorities with money to repay its debt to the corporate.

The cash cannot go to the rest. And the Biden administration is receptive

to the thought and it solely hesitates as a result of it fears dropping votes in Florida. The

proposal is asking so much from Venezuela, a nation that’s dealing with acute

shortages of meals and drugs because of the U.S.-imposed embargo. It’s

all about greed and nothing else. That’s nothing new for many of us however the

capitalists and politicians aren’t presupposed to make all of it so apparent.