Americas
Pay off your foreign debt and the heck with feeding people
Chevron is requesting that the Biden
administration permit them to buy oil from Venezuela for the unique
function of offering that authorities with money to repay its debt to the corporate.
The cash cannot go to the rest. And the Biden administration is receptive
to the thought and it solely hesitates as a result of it fears dropping votes in Florida. The
proposal is asking so much from Venezuela, a nation that’s dealing with acute
shortages of meals and drugs because of the U.S.-imposed embargo. It’s
all about greed and nothing else. That’s nothing new for many of us however the
capitalists and politicians aren’t presupposed to make all of it so apparent.