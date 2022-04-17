Pay or stop serving: Regulator warning on liquor licence lag
Nearly 4000 licensed venues in Victoria haven’t renewed their liquor permits in 2022, resulting in considerations venues are both serving alcohol with out a licence, or have closed their doorways through the pandemic.
Data from the state’s liquor regulator, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, indicated that 3925 licence holders haven’t paid their 2022 annual renewal charges, which have been due on December 31. Venues had been given till March 31 to pay.
There are round 25,000 liquor licences issued in Victoria. Those that stay unpaid account for greater than 15 per cent of venues that held a allow earlier than the pandemic. The regulator mentioned the rationale some companies hadn’t paid the price was unclear.
Liquor regulator chair Fran Thorn mentioned enterprise house owners had been reminded that in the event that they hadn’t paid their renewal charges, they need to cease promoting or supplying liquor instantly or face potential fines.
“During this time, some licensed venues may have closed due to the impact of COVID-19,” she mentioned.
“Our VGCCC compliance inspectors are proactively visiting and calling venues/licensees who have not paid their 2022 renewal fees to determine whether they are still operating or supplying alcohol.”
The fee mentioned licences could also be within the technique of being transferred, with the brand new enterprise proprietor not supplying liquor till the switch is granted, and that licensees can elect to stop the sale and provide of alcohol till they pay their renewal price.
Before the pandemic, on March 31, 2019, there have been 1560 unpaid renewals. On that very same date in 2018, there have been 1394 unpaid renewals. For the monetary yr 2017-18, there have been 22,596 energetic licences in Victoria.