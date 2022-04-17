Pay or stop serving: Regulator warning on liquor licence lag

Nearly 4000 licensed venues in Victoria haven’t renewed their liquor permits in 2022, resulting in considerations venues are both serving alcohol with out a licence, or have closed their doorways through the pandemic.

Data from the state’s liquor regulator, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, indicated that 3925 licence holders haven’t paid their 2022 annual renewal charges, which have been due on December 31. Venues had been given till March 31 to pay.

Liquor regulator chair Fran Thorn mentioned some licensed venues might have closed because of the impression of COVID-19. Credit:Louie Douvis

There are round 25,000 liquor licences issued in Victoria. Those that stay unpaid account for greater than 15 per cent of venues that held a allow earlier than the pandemic. The regulator mentioned the rationale some companies hadn’t paid the price was unclear.

Liquor regulator chair Fran Thorn mentioned enterprise house owners had been reminded that in the event that they hadn’t paid their renewal charges, they need to cease promoting or supplying liquor instantly or face potential fines.