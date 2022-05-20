Paying to get paid: Young Zimbabweans trade money, sex for jobs | News24

To safe a job in Zimbabwe’s excessive unemployment local weather, job seekers are sometimes pressured to pay bribes or provide sexual favours.

The nation’s unemployment fee hovers at round 90 %.

The demand for jobs throughout Zimbabwe has led to linked, well-positioned individuals cashing in on the nation’s financial disaster to make a fast buck.

As quickly as Norman Chisunga arrived in Harare in February 2019 from his rural residence in Murehwa, an hour north, he knew he wanted a job urgently.

He figured his uncle, a dealer in Mbare, the oldest high-density suburb of the capital and residential to a thriving contemporary market and electrical and automotive consumables market, wouldn’t put up with him for lengthy with no job.

And 24-year previous Chisunga, who obtained his highschool diploma in 2017, was additionally determined for a job, like most of his compatriots. “I wanted any kind of job,” he informed Al Jazeera. “There just weren’t any.”

In a rustic the place unemployment hovers round 90 % and many of the nation’s 14 million individuals do some form of casual work to earn a residing, discovering a job is a herculean process.

Sociology graduate Tariro Makanyera informed Al Jazeera:

I went to the federal government’s Civil Service Commission and was informed there may be [a] backlog of candidates and I’m applicant 55 210.

A number of weeks after arriving within the Zimbabwean capital, Chisunga’s luck rotated when his uncle discovered him a job at a neighborhood fertiliser manufacturing agency.

But there was a catch; Chisunga must pay a “little something”, a euphemism for a bribe, to get the job. It was a proposal he couldn’t afford to show down. “I did not want to go back to the rural areas,” he informed Al Jazeera.

For a six-month contract, Chisunga wanted to pay $100.“For a six-week contract, I paid $30 [12 000 Zimbabwe dollars at the current black market rate].”

He ended up paying to remain on the fertiliser firm for greater than a 12 months, carrying 50kg (110-pound) baggage of fertiliser on his again each day.

Demands for cash or sexual favours

Al Jazeera interviewed various younger Zimbabweans who stated that they’d paid to get a job or knew somebody who had paid to be recruited.

“I wanted a job at a supermarket and the manager wanted $50 to recruit me as a till operator. I didn’t have the $50 at the time but I really wanted the job,” Tayanana Kuteura, a 24-year previous magnificence therapist who now works as a store attendant within the capital, informed Al Jazeera.

Young girls like Kuteura are generally requested to sleep with their male job recruiters.

She informed Al Jazeera:

I encountered one other related scenario in Zvishavane. I used to be supplied a job to handle one of many large canteens there however I needed to sleep with the proprietor. I didn’t take the job.

“I know a girl who was infected with HIV when she wanted a job,” Kuteura added. “The owner of a new supermarket chain offered her a job for sex. She agreed, got a car and became a manager. But she is now HIV positive.”

Zimbabwe is within the grips of an financial disaster characterised by a nosediving local currency, inflation, weakening buying energy, a overseas forex scarcity, low manufacturing and unemployment of as much as 90 %.

The nation – which adopted the US greenback in 2009 to finish runaway inflation – had reintroduced the Zimbabwe greenback in 2019, however the native forex is quickly devaluing in opposition to the greenback. Currently, the change fee is 400 Zimbabwe {dollars} to $1.

In April, inflation was roughly one hundred pc.

A fixer often called Banga works with a high supervisor at a fertiliser firm. He has brokers who search for shoppers elsewhere and accumulate bribes from the job seekers to cross on to the supervisor.

After the $30 or $100 is acquired, the job seems. “When you arrive at the company after paying, your job will be waiting for you, Chisunga told Al Jazeera. “The shop floor guys are also in on it, I guess.”

Once-thriving corporations have both shut down or are working beneath 50 % of their put in capability on antiquated tools, a far cry from the times when Zimbabwe was a promising industrial hub with manufacturing clusters in Southern Africa.

Correspondingly, there are even much less jobs to go spherical, making individuals extra determined. So Chisunga is one in every of 1000’s of youths trapped in a cycle of paying to be paid.

Chisunga stated:

After each six weeks, they have been new individuals. The new individuals would additionally pay the $30 for the roles.

“I am sure he [the fixer] was making a lot of money from that. There just was a lot of us coming and going after every six weeks and more when the tobacco selling season opens.”

Zimbabwe’s tobacco promoting season opens from March to about August yearly after which fertiliser corporations arrange depots at public sale flooring to promote fertilisers to the tobacco farmers.

Because they want extra manpower, it creates contemporary alternatives for fixers to herald extra individuals – and take their cuts.

Nepotism

In some instances, jobs are reserved for kinfolk of these in administration positions, a daily prevalence within the Zimbabwean labour market.

In a 2021 report on the prevalence of nepotism within the office by Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC), a number one human sources consultancy agency in Zimbabwe, 27.39 % of contributors indicated that there was a excessive prevalence of nepotism of their organisations.

“The medical services industry is rated as having the highest prevalence of nepotism at 52 percent, followed by the FMCG sector at 42 percent and Media at 40 percent,” the report learn.

Experts say the nation’s present financial scenario has made it a fertile floor for such unethical labour practices.

“Kids born say around 1997 or at the turn of the millennium have never experienced economic normalcy and yet they have their own aspirations,” stated Godfrey Kanyenze, founding director of the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe.

“Given the tight labour market, the poverty in the country, the corruption that is there, people become desperate and pay bribes for jobs.

Kanyenze told Al Jazeera that a series of monumental economic mistakes including but not limited to the economic Structural Adjustment Programmes of the 1990s, the country’s involvement in war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and land reforms at the turn of the millennium have contributed to the current situation.

“We have not been able to address these legacy issues,” he stated. “The economic situation was averted by the adoption of the US dollar and the GNU. Now we are back to square one.”

Harare-based impartial political analyst Rashweat Mukundu stated it was tragic that girls are pressured to have sexual relations with males for jobs, but in addition identified that there are not any “mitigation, complaints mechanisms” to cope with this drawback. Investigations, he added, “are very weak that no one bothers to take it up with authorities.”

But younger Zimbabwean jobseekers contemplate their ordeal a ceremony of passage, and a vital evil.

“If I had not paid something for the job, I never would have gotten it,” stated Chisunga. “Some of my age mates are still looking for a job and [I] don’t know that there are straight jobs any more.”

