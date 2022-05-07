Payments made by foreigners with bank cards increases significantly in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Foreign residents spent
158.5 million manat ($93.2 million) in Azerbaijan utilizing financial institution playing cards
in March 2022, which is 4.7 occasions or 125 million manat ($73.5
million) greater than in the identical month final yr, Trend stories with
reference to Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms
and Communications.
Foreigners in Azerbaijan made transactions within the quantity of
549.7 million manat ($323.3 million) by means of financial institution playing cards in
1Q2022.
Foreign residents spent 186.5 million manat ($109.7 million) in
Azerbaijan utilizing financial institution playing cards in February 2022, which is 7.3 occasions or
161 million manat ($94.7 million) greater than in February final
yr.