Payments made by foreigners with bank cards increases significantly in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Foreign residents spent

158.5 million manat ($93.2 million) in Azerbaijan utilizing financial institution playing cards

in March 2022, which is 4.7 occasions or 125 million manat ($73.5

million) greater than in the identical month final yr, Trend stories with

reference to Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms

and Communications.

Foreigners in Azerbaijan made transactions within the quantity of

549.7 million manat ($323.3 million) by means of financial institution playing cards in

1Q2022.

Foreign residents spent 186.5 million manat ($109.7 million) in

Azerbaijan utilizing financial institution playing cards in February 2022, which is 7.3 occasions or

161 million manat ($94.7 million) greater than in February final

yr.