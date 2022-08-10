Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s poem he had penned in class 10 goes viral

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma just lately shared an intriguing put up on social media that struck a chord with netizens. The billionaire businessman took to Twitter to share a poem he had written again at school. The poem is motivating and went viral as netizens drew inspiration from the highly effective traces.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma penned the poem in 1991 for his faculty journal. He was at school 10 then. “Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then,” he wrote whereas sharing a picture and a smiling emoticon. The picture from the varsity journal reveals the poem attributed to him. The poem, written in Hindi, is titled “Vishwas Karo Karm Mein (believe in your work)”. It talks about believing in what one does. The 18-line lengthy poem is uplifting and is an efficient learn.

Take a have a look at Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Class tenth poem beneath:

Since being shared on August 6, the tweet has racked up greater than 3,300 likes and greater than 240 retweets. It has additionally acquired feedback.

“This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old, indeed,” wrote a Twitter consumer with folded fingers emoticon. “Wow! A psychoanalysts dream. Says a lot,” posted one other. “Wow… really Deep and inspiring.. sir huge respect for your struggle and vision to make Indian payment system digitised,” commented a 3rd.